Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Chicago Street Circuit

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Chicago Street Circuit

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of technical inspection on Friday afternoon, 20-year-old Wisconsin native Parker Retzlaff and the Funkaway Chevrolet No. 31 will first take to the 2.20-mile picturesque Chicago Street Circuit for a 50-minute practice session on Saturday morning. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on USA Network at 10 AM CT (11:00 AM ET) apart of 2 hours of LIVE on track NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) coverage Saturday morning.



– Starting Position; Immediately after the conclusion of Saturday morning’s 50-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given a 10-minute break to fuel and change tires before moving into split group qualifying at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) for Saturday afternoon’s Inaugural The Loop 121. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 43 cars entered, five cars miss the race. Retzlaff is scheduled to go out on track in Group A at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET). Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA).





– Chicago Street Circuit Stats; Saturday’s The Loop 121 on the Chicago Street Circuit will mark the Inaugural Street Circuit race in the history of NASCAR and Retzlaff first start on a street circuit.



Featured Partner



- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Hawkins Homes

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Chicago Street Circuit

News and Notes:

- Practice; After the completion of a technical inspection on Friday afternoon, Jeb Burton and the Bommarito Automotive Group No. 27 will first see the 2.20-mile picturesque Chicago Street Circuit for a 50-minute practice session on Saturday morning. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on USA Network at 10 AM CT (11:00 AM ET) apart of 2 hours of LIVE on track NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) coverage Saturday morning.

– Starting Position; ; Immediately after the conclusion of the 50-minute practice session, NXS teams will be given 10-minutes to fuel and change tires before moving into qualifying at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET) for Saturday’s Inaugural The Loop 121. Qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15-minutes of two groups with the fastest five cars in each group moving onto the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole sitter. With 43 cars entered, five cars miss the race. Burton is scheduled to go out on track in Group B at 11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET). Qualifying will be shown in its entirety LIVE on USA Network (USA)

– Chicago Street Circuit Stats; Saturday’s The Loop 121 on the Chicago Street Circuit will mark the Inaugural Street Circuit race in the history of NASCAR and Burton’s first start on a street circuit.