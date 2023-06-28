Sammy Smith - No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - The Loop 121 at Chicago Street Race

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) takes on the Windy City as NASCAR hosts its first street race in downtown Chicago this weekend. The course is a 12-turn, 2.2 mile configuration laid out near Chicago landmarks Buckingham Fountain and Grant Park. NASHVILLE RECAP: Sammy Smith started last week’s NXS race at Nashville in third place. The No. 18 ran in the top-10 throughout the first stage and finished the stage in fifth, collecting stage points. Smith was still running in the top-10 during Stage 2 before being spun on lap 64. The spin resulted in heavy damage to the No. 18 and ended Smith’s day at Nashville relegating him to a 34th-place finish.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 114 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 114 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS The Lop 121 at Chicago Street Race is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, July 1. The race will be broadcast on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “This weekend is going to be interesting. I’m excited to try out a new track, but since the Xfinity race will be the first one on the track, we are just going to have to see what happens. I think the race will be one of survival and figuring the track out as we go, but hopefully we can be there at the end with a shot to put the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra in Victory Lane.”

Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 15 1 3 6 0 153 10.7 15.4

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 24 1 4 9 0 171 9.3 16.2

