Kyle Weatherman To Be Sponsored By Pure Kick At The Loop 121 Chicago Street Course

JD Motorsports is delighted to announce that Kyle Weatherman, will be proudly supported by Pure Kick as the primary sponsor for the upcoming race, The Loop 121 Chicago Street Course, scheduled to take place on July 1st. Pure Kick, known for its hydration and energy offerings, is the go-to solution for individuals striving to excel in all aspects of life, whether it's conquering the turns on the racetrack or performing at their best in everyday endeavors. With its precise blend of caffeine, vitamins, and electrolytes, Pure Kick provides the necessary boost without the added sugar.



"We are thrilled to join forces with Kyle Weatherman racing on our home turf and provide his team with the kick in the glass they need to stay hydrated and secure the win," stated a representative from Pure Kick, emphasizing their excitement about the partnership.



Weatherman, a seasoned competitor with an extensive background in the Xfinity Series, will showcase the Pure Kick branding as the primary sponsor on his No. 4 Chevrolet during the thrilling Chicago race. Known for his exceptional skills and dedication, Weatherman is poised to make a significant impact on the track, backed by the support of Pure Kick.



JD Motorsports invites fans, supporters, and race enthusiasts to join them in cheering on Kyle Weatherman as he races towards victory on July 1st. With Pure Kick as the primary sponsor, Weatherman's No. 4 Chevrolet will represent the perfect blend of hydration, energy, and determination, setting the stage for an unforgettable performance.



Stay tuned for further updates and exciting developments as Kyle Weatherman, backed by Pure Kick and the entire JD Motorsports team, takes on the challenges of The Loop 121 Chicago Street race.

JDM PR