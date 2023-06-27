Chicago-based Universal Beauty Products and JD Motorsports partner to take on Chicago Street Course

JD Motorsports proudly announced today their new partnership with Universal Beauty Products’ Van Der Hagen brand and its range of high-quality shaving tools and products designed to provide the perfect shave every time.

JD Motorsports and Universal Beauty Products are set to take on the first street course in NASCAR’s 75 year history in The Loop 121 in downtown Chicago on Saturday, July 1st.



Orange-and-white Van Der Hagen branding will adorn Brennan Poole’s No. 6 Chevrolet entry. In addition, the No. 6 Van Der Hagen Chevy will be a part of the action on NBC/USA Network’s nationally-televised broadcast, as the car will feature in-car camera technology.



The Chicago Street Course is a 2.140 mi street circuit built exclusively for this first-time race. The Xfinity Series will race on the course on July 1 and the NASCAR Cup Series will race on Sunday, July 2.



“I’m excited to be behind the wheel of the No. 6 Van Der Hagen Chevy for so many reasons,” said the 32-year-old Poole, who celebrated his 100th Xfinity Series start earlier this year. “First, Van Der Hagen produces a great product that can be found in major retailers across the country. Second, they are joining me in Chicago on NASCAR’s first ever street course race in their hometown - which is crazy in itself!”



“Lastly, we are being fitted with an in-car camera which will let race fans join me in the cockpit of the No. 6 Van Der Hagen Chevy on national television. Man, I cannot wait to get to Chicago.”



Van Der Hagen is equally excited to invite NASCAR fans to downtown Chicago.



“We are excited to partner with NASCAR and JD Motorsports as we continue to extend our reach and engagement with consumers, and show how we would like our brands to support the local communities, sports, and upcoming cultural events,” said Beatrice Calabrese, President, UBP.



“We are an entrepreneurial company supporting those transforming and rethinking sports. The Chicago street race is a unique opportunity for us to be a part of history as it is the first street race ever in the storied history of NASCAR, and to have it in our own hometown of Chicago will make it even more special.”



The Loop 121 at the Chicago Road Course is live on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Saturday, July 1st at 5 p.m. EST.

JDM PR