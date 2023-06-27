RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at the Chicago Street Race

"I'm excited to be back behind the wheel with the Sam Hunt Racing team for the next two races. I'm really looking forward to competing in NASCAR first-ever street race in Chicago and applying my street course skills there. It's going to be a wild race, but I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do to get our No. 24 GR Supra to the front."

-- Parker Chase , Driver of the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra