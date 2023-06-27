Monday, Jun 26

RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at the Chicago Street Race

Xfinity Series News
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: The Loop 121
  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Time: 4:00PM CT | 5:00PM ET
  • Track: Chicago Street Race
  • Distance: 55 laps / 121 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 15 laps, ends Lap 15
  • Stage 2: 15 laps, ends Lap 30
  • Final Stage: 25 laps, ends Lap 55
  • Broadcasting: USA | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Time: 10:00AM CT | 11:00AM ET
 
  • Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • Date: Saturday, July 1
  • Time: 11:00AM CT | 12:00PM EST
  • Format: Group A&B | Multi-Vehicle | Two Rounds
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase adds two more races with Sam Hunt Racing to compete in back-to-back events in the No. 24 Ontivity GR Supra at the Chicago Street Race and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
 
  • Parker Chase is among the few NASCAR drivers with street course racing experience.
  • Chase is a multi-time podium finisher at street circuits throughout his sports car career. He's competed at the street circuits in St. Petersburg, FL., Detroit, MI., and Long Beach, CA.
 
  • Earlier this season, Parker Chase solidified a career-best NXS finish (16th) in his NXS Superspeedway debut at Daytona International Speedway.
 
  • Chase, a Pirelli World Challenge GT SprintX Pro/Am Champion, is a sports car racer turned stock car driver, and he looks to bring his road-course expertise over to NASCAR's first-ever street race on the streets of the Windy City in downtown Chicago, Illinois.
 
  • The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race will mark Chase's sixth career NXS start.
 
  • Ontivity will serve as the primary partner for Chase and the 24 team for the next two races.
  • About Ontivity: With 23 branch locations serving a national footprint, Ontivity’s regional brands, Enertech Resources, ET Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless, are the leading turnkey services producers in the wireless infrastructure space. Services include technology upgrades, structural engineering, macro tower builds, small cell, in-building, DAS and 5G installations, tower modifications, generator services, project management, civil services, microwave networks, and more. The company is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas. To learn more about Ontivity and its member companies, please visit ontivity.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I'm excited to be back behind the wheel with the Sam Hunt Racing team for the next two races. I'm really looking forward to competing in NASCAR first-ever street race in Chicago and applying my street course skills there. It's going to be a wild race, but I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do to get our No. 24 GR Supra to the front."
 
-- Parker Chase, Driver of the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra
 
SHR PR
