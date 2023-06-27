RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at the Chicago Street Race

|
- Parker Chase adds two more races with Sam Hunt Racing to compete in back-to-back events in the No. 24 Ontivity GR Supra at the Chicago Street Race and Atlanta Motor Speedway.
- Parker Chase is among the few NASCAR drivers with street course racing experience.
- Chase is a multi-time podium finisher at street circuits throughout his sports car career. He's competed at the street circuits in St. Petersburg, FL., Detroit, MI., and Long Beach, CA.
- Earlier this season, Parker Chase solidified a career-best NXS finish (16th) in his NXS Superspeedway debut at Daytona International Speedway.
- Chase, a Pirelli World Challenge GT SprintX Pro/Am Champion, is a sports car racer turned stock car driver, and he looks to bring his road-course expertise over to NASCAR's first-ever street race on the streets of the Windy City in downtown Chicago, Illinois.
- The Loop 121 at the Chicago Street Race will mark Chase's sixth career NXS start.
- Ontivity will serve as the primary partner for Chase and the 24 team for the next two races.
- About Ontivity: With 23 branch locations serving a national footprint, Ontivity’s regional brands, Enertech Resources, ET Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless, are the leading turnkey services producers in the wireless infrastructure space. Services include technology upgrades, structural engineering, macro tower builds, small cell, in-building, DAS and 5G installations, tower modifications, generator services, project management, civil services, microwave networks, and more. The company is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas. To learn more about Ontivity and its member companies, please visit ontivity.com.