Ryan Ellis partners with AAGI for multiple races in 2023

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing are proud to announce that AAGI will be a multi-race partner for the No.43 Chevy Camaro in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

AAGI (American Auto Guardian, LLC), an Illinois-based company, will make its NASCAR sponsorship debut with a secondary sponsorship on the Gurtz Electric Chevy in the Chicago Street Race on July 1st, in “The Loop 121”. AAGI will also have an associate sponsorship on the Ellis’ Keen Parts / CorvetteParts.net Chevy at Road America for the Henry 180 on July 29th.



The new partnership culminates in August when AAGI will be Ellis’ primary sponsor at one of the biggest races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, under the lights at legendary Daytona International Speedway.

AAGI is the industry leader in developing, marketing, and administering vehicle service contracts and other automotive protection products. Throughout the United States, AAGI offers superior products backed by long-term relationships with “A” rated insurers. Since 1997, AAGI has been committed to providing personal, responsive, and efficient support. In addition, AAGI has been selected as the administrator of choice by leading OEM captive finance companies. For additional product and company information, please visit aagi.com.

APR PR