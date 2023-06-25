Sunday, Jun 25

RCR NXS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway

Xfinity Series News

RCR NXS Race Recap: Nashville Superspeedway NK Photography Photo

Hard Fought Battle by Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Results in 17th-Place Finish at Nashville Superspeedway
 

17th

19th

7th

“We had a long day at Nashville Superspeedway today. In practice and qualifying, we tried everything we could to find the right balance for our Whelen Chevrolet. My team made some changes overnight that we believed would have been effective in the race, and all day we battled an ill-handling Camaro. As the race began, we were racing within the top 15 just waiting for a chance to make a pit stop and work on the car. During the early stages of the race, the track was extremely slick and made for some treacherous racing. Several drivers collided with each other and with the wall. Throughout the race, my car had a loose balance, and even the smallest adjustment would cause the car to become extremely tight. I drove into Turn 1 hard on lap 70 and my nose pushed up the track. I made contact with the No. 18 car and spun into the wall. Fortunately, the crew was able to repair it and get me back on track. For the remainder of the day, we were in survival mode in an attempt to reach the finish line. When I sped on pit road during the green flag stop, I had to make a pass-through penalty which didn't help matters. After serving the penalty and the luck of cautions, we made up some ground and gained positions. In the last 50 laps of the race, my Camaro started driving better and my lap times were comparable to some of the top guys. I’m proud of my Richard Childress Racing team for hanging in there all day and working as hard as they did. We will keep getting better and go for a win at the Chicago Street Course next weekend.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Team Overcome Early Damage to Finish Fourth at Nashville Superspeedway
 

4th

7th

2nd

“It was really tough out there today in our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at Nashville Superspeedway. Obviously, starting the race like we did and getting the damage on the left rear was tough. It got us off off on the tire strategy, and then during Stage 2 we decided just to stay on the older tires with the goal of staying on the lead lap. The cautions fell and helped us. After Stage 2, we were able to come in and pit to get on the same tire strategy. From that point on, I was able to drive back up through the field. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was really good all day. We fired off a little free to start the race, and then towards the end of Stage 3 I was super tight. It was really hard to make anything happen. With being as tight as I was, I just had to park it in the middle of the corner. If not, I would slide off the bottom. Everybody at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines fought really hard all day. We kept our head down and got a solid top five finish out of it. We’ll go on to the next one. I think we had a halfway decent points day, so we'll take it.”

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

