Custer snags third pole of the year at Nashville

Cole Custer will have the best view in the NASCAR Xfinity Series field when they run the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, as he will start on the pole in his No. 00 Ford Mustang Saturday afternoon.

“We needed a little bit more long run speed yesterday, but I feel like we have that today,” stated Custer to NBC’s Marty Snyder. “Everyone at SHR has done a great job with this Xfinity Series program. Hopefully we can just prove what we can do.”

One big surprise during Xfinity Series qualifying Saturday was the fact that JR Motorsports wasn’t as strong as they were in practice on Friday afternoon. The highest qualifier for the team was Brandon Jones in the No. 9 Chevy Camaro, as he will start in the 15th position.

Here are the top 10 starters for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250.

1. No. 00 Cole Custer

2. No. 16 Chandler Smith

3. No. 18 Sammy Smith

4. No. 19 Ty Gibbs

5. No. 98 Riley Herbst

6. No. 28 Zane Smith

7. No. 21 Austin Hill

8. No. 77 Carson Hocevar

9. No. 29 Kyle Sieg

10. No. 31 Parker Retzlaff

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.