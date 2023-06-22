Thursday, Jun 22

Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway NK Photography Photo

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

  • SMITH AT NASHVILLE: Sammy Smith will run his first race at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).  
  • SONOMA RECAP: Smith ran a solid race at Sonoma Raceway two weeks ago. Smith earned a stage point in Stage 1 with a 10th-place finish. He finished just outside of the top-10 in 11th in Stage 2. Smith rebounded by the end of the race crossing the finish line in 9th for his sixth top-10 finish of the year. 
  • ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. 
  • ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.   
  • ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 116 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. 
  • JGR AT NASHVILLE: The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series team owns three victories at Nashville Superspeedway. In 46 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 15 top-five finishes, 28 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 1,013 laps led. Since the track rejoined the schedule in 2021, the team has recorded one win, four top-five finishes and five top-10s in seven total starts. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano both drove JGR Toyotas to victory lane at the 1.333-mile tri-oval. 
  FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith's 2023 NXS Seasons. 

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram:  @sammysmithss_ 

  • RACE INFO: The NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday, June 24. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app. 

 

From the Driver’s Seat: 

Sammy Smith: “I’m excited to get back in the car after a weekend off. We’ve had good cars at intermediate tracks this year, but we need to put together a full race as a team. This is where we need to get some momentum going into the rest of the regular season to set us up for a really good playoffs run.” 

 

Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats: 

Starts 

Wins 

Top 5 

Top 10 

Poles 

Laps Led 

Avg. Start 

Avg. Finish 

14 

152 

11.3 

14.1 

 

Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats: 

Starts 

Wins 

Top 5 

Top 10 

Poles 

Laps Led 

Avg. Start 

Avg. Finish 

23 

170 

9.6 

15.4 

JGR PR

