Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview - Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:
- SMITH AT NASHVILLE: Sammy Smith will run his first race at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
- SONOMA RECAP: Smith ran a solid race at Sonoma Raceway two weeks ago. Smith earned a stage point in Stage 1 with a 10th-place finish. He finished just outside of the top-10 in 11th in Stage 2. Smith rebounded by the end of the race crossing the finish line in 9th for his sixth top-10 finish of the year.
- ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.
- ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.
- ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 116 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.
- JGR AT NASHVILLE: The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity Series team owns three victories at Nashville Superspeedway. In 46 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 15 top-five finishes, 28 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 1,013 laps led. Since the track rejoined the schedule in 2021, the team has recorded one win, four top-five finishes and five top-10s in seven total starts. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano both drove JGR Toyotas to victory lane at the 1.333-mile tri-oval.
- FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.
Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_
- RACE INFO: The NXS Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST on Saturday, June 24. The race will be broadcasted on NBC, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.
From the Driver’s Seat:
Sammy Smith: “I’m excited to get back in the car after a weekend off. We’ve had good cars at intermediate tracks this year, but we need to put together a full race as a team. This is where we need to get some momentum going into the rest of the regular season to set us up for a really good playoffs run.”
Smith’s 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
14
|
1
|
3
|
6
|
0
|
152
|
11.3
|
14.1
Smith’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:
|
Starts
|
Wins
|
Top 5
|
Top 10
|
Poles
|
Laps Led
|
Avg. Start
|
Avg. Finish
|
23
|
1
|
4
|
9
|
0
|
170
|
9.6
|
15.4
JGR PR