While John Hunter Nemechek has not raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway, he has made two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at the track. In those races, Nemechek finished 10th in 2021 and ninth last June. SO FAR THIS SEASON: Through 14 races, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series points standings on the strength of two wins, seven top-five finishes, 11 top-10s and one pole award. According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek leads the Xfinity Series in laps led, average running position, driver rating, fastest laps run, fastest on restarts, and laps in the top 15.

Nemechek has enjoyed success in Music City as a former winner of the All American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in 2014. That night, the North Carolina native won the pole and led 294 of 300 laps on the way to victory lane in the annual super late model event. PYE-BARKER: Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will unveil its new company logo on Nemechek’s car during this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest private full-service and fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – is launching updated branding to better reflect its dominance across all major industry verticals. For more information, visit www.pyebarkerfs.com.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Toyota GR Supra

What is your mindset about going to Nashville this weekend?

“We’re going there looking to win. The past few races haven’t been what we wanted on the road courses, so we need to get our momentum going back in the right direction as we hit this summer stretch. I feel like Nashville is a great place for us to do that. Our cars have been fast every single week, so I have a lot of confidence about what we will be capable of this weekend.”

Nemechek NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Stats at Nashville Superspeedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 2 0 0 2 0 0 22.5 9.5

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 14 2 7 11 1 457 5.8 8.8

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 81 4 24 48 2 1,027 11.6 11.9