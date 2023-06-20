Island Brands USA Brings Partners Together to Support Navy SEAL Families

Island Brands USA is proud to announce its collaboration with Carl Ruedebusch, Sam Hunt Racing and professional NASCAR driver Kaz Grala to support the SEAL Legacy Foundation. As part of this initiative, a generous donation check of $10,000 will be presented to the foundation on June 24, 2023 at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN before the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250.

"We are incredibly thankful for the generous donation from Island Brands USA and Ruedebusch Development & Construction,” said Mark McGinnis, Founder and Managing Director of the SEAL Legacy Foundation. “This contribution will help us continue providing vital support to Navy SEALs and their families during their times of need."

The $10,000 donation from Carl Ruedebusch, a long-time supporter of veteran and military service organizations, will be allocated to higher education scholarships for the children of SEALs, helping alleviate the financial burden of tuition costs. This contribution exemplifies the continued dedication of Ruedebusch Development & Construction to the well-being and future of military families.

Kaz Grala and Scott Hansen, the CEO of Island Brands USA, will have the honor of presenting the check on behalf of Carl Ruedebusch on Saturday prior to the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Grala's participation in this event highlights the collective effort of the racing community to make a difference in the lives of military families.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Ruedebusch Development & Construction and Sam Hunt Racing to support the SEAL Legacy Foundation,” said Scott Hansen, CEO of Island Brands USA, expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership. “Our company is deeply committed to making a positive impact in the lives of those who serve our country, and this donation will contribute to the education of Navy SEALs' children, allowing them to pursue their dreams."

Island Brands USA, known for its innovative products and commitment to community engagement and philanthropy, has joined forces with Ruedebusch Development & Construction a long-time supporter of veteran and military service organizations, to provide support to Navy SEALs and their families through the SEAL Legacy Foundation. The foundation, which has already contributed over $20 million to this cause, focuses on assisting U.S. Navy SEALs and their loved ones during challenging times.

Sam Hunt Racing is honored to give back to service members and first responders by providing a platform to increase awareness and fellowship within the motorsports industry and to its stakeholders. In the past six years on the NASCAR Xfinity Series level, Sam Hunt Racing has had the privilege to support military businesses and foundations, and the team is honored to partner with the SEAL Legacy Foundation in 2023.

“The Naval Special Warfare Department has always been a community near and dear to me personally, so partnering with and supporting the SEAL Legacy Foundation is an absolute privilege and honor,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “SHR is built on the idea of helping others, supporting others, and looking after our team members and families above all else- and this program falls right into line with our principles as a race team and business.”

In addition to the donation, Island Brands USA will showcase its commitment to this cause through the branding of Sam Hunt Racing Team's No. 26 Toyota GR Supra. Kaz Grala will be driving the car wrapped in the eye-catching Island Brands CRUSH Tropical Punch branding with the addition of the SEAL Legacy Foundation’s logo. CRUSH, an all-new flavored malt beverage product is available in Lime Margarita, Tropical Punch, and Strawberry Lemonade flavors, it contains 10 percent ABV. Island Brands USA is rapidly expanding its distribution footprint across the South and Northeast regions, CRUSH is available for purchase in Tennessee.