Nelson's Green Brier Partners With Stefan Parsons, SS GreenLight for Nashville

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Stefan Parsons is teaming up with Nelson's Green Brier Distillery to showcase the renowned Tennessee Whiskey brand on his suit and 07 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet Camaro during the highly anticipated race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 24. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both parties involved, as it represents the deep history between the two brands.
Whiskey enthusiasts and stock car racing fans alike would be interested to learn that the two have connected legacies. During prohibition, bootleggers would race to transport liquor, like moonshine and whiskey, to mainly rural areas in the Southeast, often working to innovate their cars to support the heavy loads and speed. In North Carolina, drivers would race through Appalachia around tight turns and over mountains to avoid police. The unique skill it took to manage the roads impressed bystanders along the way and ultimately led to the sport of stock car racing's inception.