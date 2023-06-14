Gurtz Electric Partners With Ellis for Chicago Street Course

Ryan Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing proudly announce that Gurtz Electric will be the primary sponsor for Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Chevrolet Camaro for the inaugural Chicago Street Race on July 1st, “The Loop 121”. The Chicago Street Race will occur in downtown Chicago along Lake Michigan. The 2.2-mile course will see NASCAR Xfinity Series competitors racing past Chicago icons like Buckingham Fountain, Grant Park, and the edge of Soldier Field on Independence Day weekend.



Gurtz Electric will also be an associate sponsor of Ellis’ CorvetteParts.net Chevy at the Henry 180 at Road America later in July.



Gurtz Electric Company has been the electrical contractor of choice for many of the Midwest’s most prominent construction projects, since 1932.



Gurtz Electric Co. specializes in the installation, integration, start-up, testing, operation, and maintenance of building electrical systems, including:



Power and distribution systems



Lighting and dimming systems



Low-voltage systems



High-tech data centers and mission-critical facilities



Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)



For more information on Gurtz Electric, head to https://gurtzelectric.com/



“Since the Chicago Street Race was announced, it has been one of the races I’ve been most excited for. It was not on my initial schedule with Alpha Prime Racing, but we worked hard to add it, knowing just how iconic this inaugural event will be. I’m very thankful for the support of Gurtz Electric. To be able to represent them in their home race is going to be so exciting,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 Gurtz Electric Chevy Camaro. “We’re going to do all we can to ensure that we make the most of this opportunity to get the Gurtz Electric Chevy up front and make it a successful event for Gurtz to build this into a multi-year partnership!”



"We feel that this partnership was a perfect fit," said Frank Gurtz, President and CEO of Gurtz Electric. "To have a Gurtz Electric car competing in the inaugural Chicago Street Race is a very exciting point of pride for our company. Many of our employees are excited to see this car on track at our “home race.” We’re very excited to support Ryan and the No.43 Alpha Prime Racing team as they take the track at this event.”



TUNE-IN INFORMATION:



The inaugural Chicago Street Course race will be broadcasted live on the USA Network beginning at 4:00 pm CST (5 pm ET) Saturday, July 1st. A full day of on-track action for the NASCAR Xfinity Series begins at 10 am CST (11 am ET) with a 50-minute practice for all entries. Qualifying follows at 11 am CST (12 pm ET). Radio coverage will be on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.



