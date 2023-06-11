Sunday, Jun 11

RCR NXS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway

RCR NXS Race Recap: Sonoma Raceway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Aerospace Technologies Chevrolet Team Battle to 11th-Place Effort at Sonoma Raceway
 

"Our Whelen Aerospace Technologies (WAT) Chevrolet was fast during practice and qualifying at Sonoma Raceway. We had the first pit stall and started third, which are two big advantages to have in your favor at a road course. My No. 2 Camaro started off tight, and the balance was something we could never get back during the race. My Richard Childress Racing team worked hard to find the right adjustments, and my pit crew had great pit stops all day. Towards the end of the race, the car started to get a little better, but it was too much to overcome that late in the race. I'm looking forward to the off weekend, and we will come out strong at Nashville Superspeedway in two weeks."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Team Bring Home Solid Eighth-Place Finish in Inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma Raceway
 

“Solid day for our Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. After having some mechanical issues during practice yesterday, we decided to make big changes to our car to help the front end turn better. Those changes definitely helped in qualifying, but our group was stacked, and we ended up starting 13th. Once the race started, we had to steadily make our way forward. When the No. 8 stalled at the end of Stage 1, I was able to get on pit road before the caution came out, giving us the track position that we needed. The longer I ran, the more I lost rear lateral grip in both directions and overall forward drive. In the final stage, I missed a shift when racing next to the No. 7 which allowed the No. 48 to pass. The car got super loose when running behind those two. I’m a little frustrated because we should have finished inside the top-five, but overall, it was a good result for our group heading to the off week. We will enjoy a little refresher and get back after it at Nashville Superspeedway.” 

 

-Austin Hill

