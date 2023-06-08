Daniel Suarez, SS GreenLight Racing Partner with Blast Equality Collab, ref-ology at Sonoma

The Women’s Premier Basketball Association founded by Faatimah A, is the first Black-woman owned FIBA Certified league in California. The WPBA is a collaborative of professional athletes, community leaders, coaches, and staff dedicated to the vision of upholding the highest standard in Women’s Basketball. The current 8-team League plays Saturdays from June 3 to July 29 in the East Bay, CA. Check out everything WPBA at www.womenspba.com.



Team Schuler, Compass Real Estate’s mission is to transform the real estate experience by building and maintaining a diverse team. Team Schuler utilizes a holistic approach to benefit clients and continuously delivers BEST-IN-CLASS service - in an industry of sameness, WE RISE ABOVE. We collaborate with Blast Equality Collab through our giving campaign (per transaction donation) and specifically with the WPBA to bring the Real Estate Agent opportunity to this group of talented Professional Basketball Players as they look to build a business alongside the playing brand. For more info visit us at: Team Schuler NorCal at www.teamschuler.com.



For more on SS GreenLight Racing: Follow along with the SS GreenLight Racing organization by visiting www,ssgreenlight. com, or like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter

(@SSGLR0708) and Instagram (ssgreenlightracing).



For more on ref-ology + Blast Equality Collab, please visit www.ref-ology.com, www.shelleyrussi.com, follow them on Instagram (@ref.ology), and follow them on Twitter (@refology).



Practice for the Xfinity Series will be shown live on FS1 on Friday June 9th at 4:00PM ET/1:00PM PT. While qualifying will be shown live on FS1 Saturday June 10th at 3:00PM ET/12:00PM PT.



The DoorDash 250 (79 laps | 156.95 miles) at Sonoma Raceway will take the green flag Sat. June 10, 2023. Coverage begins at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT on FS1, the Fox Sports App, PRN Radio, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 and the Sirius XM App.