Big Machine Racing - Sonoma Race Advance

Event: DOORDASH 250

Date: Saturday June 10, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific

Location: 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476

Layout: 2.520 mile Road Course

Laps: 79

Miles: 156.95

Stage Lengths: 20/45/79

TV: FS1

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN.

 

Notes of interest:

Sonoma Raceway is a road course and dragstrip located at Sears Point in the southern Sonoma Mountains of Sonoma County, California. The road course features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 ft of total elevation change.

 

“After Portland and the awesome speed we had there,” says Parker Kligerman, “I am so pumped for Sonoma! It is easily one of my favorite races and areas we go to in NASCAR. The guys have done an amazing job turning around our car from Portland so that it’s as good as new. I can’t wait to get going, I love this place!”

 

Driver Points: 307, ranked #14

 

PR and Marketing Contact:

Paul.Williams@BigMachineRacing.com

615 715-7884

 

Team website and socials 

BigMachineRacing.com 

https://www.instagram.com/bigmachineracing

https://twitter.com/bigmchnracing

https://www.facebook.com/bigmachineracing

 

Parker Kilgerman socials 

https://www.instagram.com/pkligerman

https://twitter.com/pkligerman

https://www.facebook.com/ParkerKligerman

 

No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster

Driver: Parker Kligerman

Team Manager: Keith Barnwell

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger            

Engineer: Cody McKenzie

Interior/Tire Specialist: Joseph Hammack

Mechanic: Thomas Tucker

Spotter: Brandon McReynolds

Shop Foreman: Artie Haire

Shop Support: Jeff Sennett

Suspension: Tommy Machek

Front Changer: Bryan Backus

Fueler: Justin White

Jack: Doug Warrick

Rear Changer: Marcus Horton

Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal

Hauler Driver: Jackson White 

 BMG PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

