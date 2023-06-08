Big Machine Racing - Sonoma Race Advance

Event: DOORDASH 250
Date: Saturday June 10, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Pacific
Location: 29355 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476
Layout: 2.520 mile Road Course
Laps: 79
Miles: 156.95
Stage Lengths: 20/45/79
TV: FS1
Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN.
Notes of interest:
Sonoma Raceway is a road course and dragstrip located at Sears Point in the southern Sonoma Mountains of Sonoma County, California. The road course features 12 turns on a hilly course with 160 ft of total elevation change.
“After Portland and the awesome speed we had there,” says Parker Kligerman, “I am so pumped for Sonoma! It is easily one of my favorite races and areas we go to in NASCAR. The guys have done an amazing job turning around our car from Portland so that it’s as good as new. I can’t wait to get going, I love this place!”
Driver Points: 307, ranked #14
No. 48 SPIKED Coolers Team Roster
Driver: Parker Kligerman
Team Manager: Keith Barnwell
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue
Car Chief: Kenneth Roettger
Engineer: Cody McKenzie
Interior/Tire Specialist: Joseph Hammack
Mechanic: Thomas Tucker
Spotter: Brandon McReynolds
Shop Foreman: Artie Haire
Shop Support: Jeff Sennett
Suspension: Tommy Machek
Front Changer: Bryan Backus
Fueler: Justin White
Jack: Doug Warrick
Rear Changer: Marcus Horton
Tire Carrier: Lamar Neal
Hauler Driver: Jackson White
BMG PR