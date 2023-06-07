Stewart-Haas Racing: Sonoma NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

You’ve had experience at Sonoma in the NASCAR Cup Series and K&N Pro Series West. What’s your mindset for Sonoma as you return for the first time in the Xfinity Series? “Sonoma is a cool track, but it’s one of those places where you have to learn that you can’t overdrive it. If you can get into the corner good, that means a lot at any road course, but especially Sonoma. The moment you start overdriving it and missing corners, you put yourself in a bad position. It not only makes you lose time, but you’re also wearing out your tires. It’ll really hurt you. Sonoma is all about trying to manage your tires and being there at the end. As a driver, you have to be disciplined.” You scored your first Xfinity Series win of the 2023 season and your first on a road course last weekend at Portland. Talk about the win and what kind of confidence it gives you as we head to another road course. “I knew going into that last restart that there was an opportunity to sneak through calamity. I just made sure I made it, and then I tried to be smart. Ultimately, everyone was equal on speed and performance, so it was about being able to finish, just like any road course. There was a bunch of relief when I crossed the finish line on Saturday. As a team, we’ve expected to win a lot going into this year and it hasn’t always gone our way. The win was such a big deal for myself and the team. Road courses in general have always been solid for me, but I feel like it just never worked out perfectly. You have to have everything go right to win this style of racing. I’m excited to head to another road course this weekend and go for another win.”