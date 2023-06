"I'm looking forward to going to our second road course in a row, especially following an eighth-place finish at Portland. I have experience in the TA2 series at Sonoma, and the track should suit our cars really well with the tire fall-off it has, so we’re excited to build on our strong finish at Portland last weekend and get this Open Eyes team another solid finish. "

-- Connor Mosack , Driver of the No. 24 Open Eyes GR Supra