Big Machine Racing - Portland Race Report

What a day. Parker Kligerman and the Spiked Coolers No. 48 started on a high note with a P1 in practice.

Then, in qualifying, a gear box problem meant the crew had to climb under the car and make a change. That meant starting the race in the back of the pack.

But Parker and the team scratched, clawed and powered their way back to P2.

With a caution at the end of the race, it was time too go for it.

After a Lap 73 yellow flag for debris on the track, Justin Allgaier held the lead for the overtime restart on Lap 76. Right behind Allgaier, Kligerman steered to the inside and charged the first corner, carrying Allgaier wide and knocking Sheldon Creed off the track.

From the inside lane, Cole Custer took the lead through Turn 1. Allgaier got to Custer’s bumper on the final lap, but he couldn’t make the pass for the win. Custer won by .142 seconds, his first victory of the season.

“I went for it. It was the correct move to make to win,” says Kligerman. “Just mis-timed.”

Parker’s 14th place finish keeps him in 14th place with 307 points for the season.

The team heads down the west coast to Sonoma for the DOORDASH 250, this Saturday June 10.

Race starts at 5:00 pm pacific time.

Watch it on FS1 and hear the radio broadcast on Sirius/XM channel 90 and PRN affiliates nationwide.

BMR PR