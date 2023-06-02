ArmsList.com Returns with Joe Graf Jr. for Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Races

ArmsList.com returns as a second-year partner with Graf after supporting the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team in the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November 2022.

Portland will mark its first foray with Sugar Hill, Georgia-based RSS Racing.

With over 100,000 active listings, Armslist users can browse their local area for amazing face-to-face deals, sell their items in their local area, or shop nationwide from ArmsList’s network of over 1300 FFL dealers!

ArmsList.com was founded in 2007 as a place where like-minded, freedom-loving, pro-Second Amendment Americans could buy, sell and trade firearms, ammo, accessories and more after its founder experienced firsthand how popular marketplace sites on the Internet had begun to shun firearms and firearms-related items.

ArmsList.com is a simple, easy-to-use, non-intrusive firearms classifieds website with only a nominal monthly fee. Unlike its competitors, Armslist does not have any sale or listing fees! You can buy, sell and trade as much as you like.

In addition to Portland, ArmsList.com’s colors will also fly for the June 10 inaugural running of the DoorDash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to again represent ArmsList.com for Portland and Sonoma,” said Graf Jr. “They have worked hard to build a great online presence while also promoting safe and responsible gun use.

“We will continue to work with them to promote gun safety over the next two weekends and throughout the remainder of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.”

Graf heads to Portland’s unique 1.967-mile road course on the heels of a solid 17th-place finish in the rain-plagued and delayed Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Monday night.

Last June at Portland, the former ARCA Menards Series winner survived a weather-soaked Pacific Automation 147 to finish a respectable 21st.

“Even though Portland was quite wet last year, I still learned a lot,” added Graf. “I believe I have immensely improved my road course craft and I look forward to again qualifying for the race on speed and contending for another strong top-20 finish with our RSS Racing team.”

For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

The Pacific Automation 147 (75 laps | 147.75 miles) is the 13th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Qualifying immediately follows at 9:05 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag later in the day shortly after 1:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Pacific).