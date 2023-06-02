Joe Graf Jr. | RSS Racing Portland International Raceway June NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Settling In: After spending the last three seasons with SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (2020 – 2022), Joe Graf Jr. moved to RSS Racing during the offseason where he’ll spend the majority of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season competing for the Sugar Hill, Ga.-based team. In addition to RSS Racing, Graf will also compete in a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule driving the No. 19 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. Welcome Back: Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing welcome ArmsList.com as the primary marketing partner of their No. 38 Ford Mustang for the 13th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season. ArmsList.com returns as a second-year partner with Graf after supporting the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team in the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November 2022. Portland will mark their first foray with Georgia-based RSS Racing. ArmsList.com is America’s number one firearms classifieds website, with over 100,000 active listings! Armslist users can browse their local area for amazing face-to-face deals, sell their items in their local area, or shop nationwide from Armslist’s network of over 1300 FFL dealers! ArmsList.com was founded in 2007 as a place where like-minded, freedom-loving, pro-Second Amendment Americans could buy, sell and trade firearms, ammo, accessories and more after its founder experienced firsthand how popular marketplace sites on the Internet had begun to shun firearms and firearms-related items. ArmsList.com is a simple, easy-to-use, non-intrusive firearms classifieds website with only a nominal monthly fee. Unlike its competitors, Armslist does not have any sale or listing fees! You can buy, sell and trade as much as you like! ArmsList.com is stronger than ever, and we have only our loyal user base and its enthusiasm for freedom, the Second Amendment, and our beloved Constitution to thank! We are excited to continue to provide our users with new and improved ways to safely and effectively exercise their rights in the months and years to come! Safety First: Whether you are brand new to firearms or you've been around them your entire life, it is always good to brush up on the 4 Cardinal Rules of Gun Safety, and to teach them to others: 1. Treat all guns as if they are loaded. 2. Never let the muzzle point at anything you are not willing to destroy. 3. Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on target and you have made the decision to fire. 4. Be sure of your target and what is behind it. For more details, and more gun safety rules to follow, be sure to check out the NSSF’s article on Firearm Safety here. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 36 percent of the 2023 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and RSS Racing would like to thank their associate marketing partners: AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin®, GTECHNIQ, JACOB Companies, Lefcourt Brothers Racing, Love Motorsports, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 38 ArmsList.com Ford Mustang on Saturday, the RSS Racing driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson on Saturday morning, June 3, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight a commercial featuring GTECHNIQ in several spots throughout the weekend, including the full four-hour program on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Portland International Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Pacific Automation 147 will mark Graf’s second Xfinity start at the unique 1.967-mile road course. In his Portland debut in 2022, Graf finished a respectable 21st in the rain-plagued 75-lap race after starting 33rd in the No. 07 Ford Mustang for SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Road Course Stats: At tracks classified as a road course, Graf has competed in 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 29.0 and an average result of 26.8. Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | Alsco Uniforms 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Joe Graf Jr. and the RSS Racing team attempted to conquer “America’s Home for Racing.” After a strong practice result, Graf backed up the speed in qualifying with a respectable 23rd-place qualifying effort in the No. 38 GTECHNIQ EXOv5 Ford Mustang. Throughout the race which officially started two days later than originally planned, Graf had a fast race car but battled track position. After Mother Nature again delayed the remainder of the race until late Monday night, Graf’s car came to life throughout the night and took the checkered flag in a respectable 17th – earning a career-best result at the 1.5-mile speedway. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow monthly. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Steve Addington is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 276th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday and his second on the 12-turn road course. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has two teammates at RSS Racing. Veteran Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 39 CMRroofing.com Ford Mustang, while younger brother Kyle Sieg will drive the No. 28 RSS Racing Ford Mustang. Ryan Sieg is set to make his 314th career Xfinity Series start overall and second at Portland. Last year in the inaugural Pacific Automation 147 race, he finished 16th after starting 27th for his family-owned RSS Racing team. Kyle Sieg is set to make his 32nd career Xfinity Series start overall and first at Portland.