Big Machine Racing - Portland Advance

Overview

Event: Pacific Office Automation 147

Date: Saturday June 3, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm Pacific

Location: Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon

Layout: 1.967 mile Road Course

Laps: 150

Miles: 147.75

Stage Lengths: 25/50/75

TV: FS1

Radio: MRN and Sirius XM Channel 90

Notes of Interest:

“After a what has been a really tough month of May for us,” says Parker Kligerman, “I am so excited to get to some road course racing. I raced at Portland in 2006 and really enjoyed it, so I can’t wait to get back there in a stock car this time. It’s a fast track with one very heavy braking zone, but also a very quick lap that requires a fair amount of precision for a stock car on a road course. We have a huge opportunity ahead of us and the whole Big Machine Racing team has been putting in the effort to make sure we are showing up as prepared as possible. This is going to be fun, I can’t wait!”

BMR PR