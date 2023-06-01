Stewart-Haas Racing: Portland NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

You’re heading to the first track on this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule where you’ve never turned a lap in your career. What are your expectations heading into Saturday’s race? “This is a race weekend that I’ve really been looking forward to. I’ve never been there, but it’s a new challenge and I’m ready for it. Our road-course cars have been really good this year. I think we’ll have a shot to go there and compete for a win. At the end of the day, it’s just a matter of having everything go right. You never know at Portland if it’s going to rain or what’s going to happen. Road-course races are always unpredictable. You just have to go there and make sure you’re there at the end. Hopefully we can do that and be in a good spot.” With limited opportunity to practice at Portland, how do you prepare for a new track to set yourself up for success? “I’ve definitely been leaning on Riley as I’ve been preparing for Portland. He has the experience there that I don’t. He has the latest information and, honestly, he’s been such a big help for our team as we prepare for this race. We’ve been going to the simulator, looking at notes, watching film, and so much more. All you can do is look at past races. Luckily, I’ll get some time in the ARCA car before Saturday’s race to help me learn the course a little more.”