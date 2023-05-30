Tuesday, May 30

RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Tuesday, May 30 1
RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Team Fight Through Adversity at Charlotte Motor Speedway
 

28th

7th

7th

“While the result wasn’t what we wanted, it was an honor to carry the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund colors on our Whelen Engineering Chevrolet. Law enforcement officers are a vital part of our community and paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty was a small token of appreciation. Our No. 2 Camaro had decent fire off speed, and we were able to finish fifth in both stages, but we still had room for improvement. Our overall balance was a struggle throughout the race and unfortunately, we didn’t make it better. At the beginning of the run, we would hit the splitter and the car would go straight up the track. We settled in the back half of the top-10 and I would do my best to find speed. The pit crew was solid all night long and were a key reason why we ran the way we did. I made contact with a couple of cars on pit road when leaving our box in Stage 3, which caused damage to our right front fender. My Richard Childress Racing guys tried to fix it the best they could, but we lost a couple laps in the process. While we want a better finish, stage points are important for our team, so I’m glad we were able to earn those. Our road course program is strong, and we showed that at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to getting to Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway the next two weeks.” 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Team Charge to Strong Fourth-Place Finish after Late-Race Pit Stop at Charlotte Motor Speedway

 

4th

17th

2nd

“Our Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet was fast tonight at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It took a handful of laps for our car to come in at the beginning of a run, but once we got going, the handling would come alive. We made gains all day and made it better on the short run. Before our final pit stop under green, I was starting to run the No. 7 and No. 20 down when they got to battling, but every time I would get closer to them, our No. 21 Camaro would get really tight. The track then went through a change and our car would get loose. We didn’t think there was any way that the front guys could make it on fuel, so we were simply trying to jump them and be the first on pit road. They started slowing the pace way down and somehow made it though. Overall, it was a solid effort for everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines. Another top-five finish for our team. We have finished fourth three weeks in a row now, which shows consistency, but we want to win. If we keep running this way, we will be back in Victory Lane soon. Now it’s time to go left and right for a couple of weeks out west.” 

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: NXS Race Report from Charlotte Big Machine Racing - Charlotte »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.