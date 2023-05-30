RCR NXS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

“While the result wasn’t what we wanted, it was an honor to carry the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund colors on our Whelen Engineering Chevrolet. Law enforcement officers are a vital part of our community and paying tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty was a small token of appreciation. Our No. 2 Camaro had decent fire off speed, and we were able to finish fifth in both stages, but we still had room for improvement. Our overall balance was a struggle throughout the race and unfortunately, we didn’t make it better. At the beginning of the run, we would hit the splitter and the car would go straight up the track. We settled in the back half of the top-10 and I would do my best to find speed. The pit crew was solid all night long and were a key reason why we ran the way we did. I made contact with a couple of cars on pit road when leaving our box in Stage 3, which caused damage to our right front fender. My Richard Childress Racing guys tried to fix it the best they could, but we lost a couple laps in the process. While we want a better finish, stage points are important for our team, so I’m glad we were able to earn those. Our road course program is strong, and we showed that at Circuit of the Americas earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to getting to Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway the next two weeks.” -Sheldon Creed