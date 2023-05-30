Nemechek, Gibbs Earn Top-Five Finishes in Delayed Charlotte Xfinity Race

John Hunter Nemechek (second) and Ty Gibbs (fifth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race 12 of 33 – 200 miles, 300 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

3rd, Cole Custer*

4th, Austin Hill*

5th, TY GIBBS

10th, SAMMY SMITH

16th, KAZ GRALA

23rd, CONNOR MOSACK

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

How tough is it when you are saving fuel and you can see the car you are racing for the lead?

“It was definitely tough to not push as hard you could there at the end and try to run (Justin) Allgaier back down. We raced each other really hard – really clean, some aero games for sure, but overall Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra was as fast as Xfinity 10G. I didn’t do us any favors by stuffing it in the fence before we had our whole rain delay earlier. Just hats off to all the guys – the effort at this Joe Gibbs Racing organization. If consistency is key to win the championship, we are pretty consistent. Just keep plugging on and we will go click off some more wins.’

TY GIBBS, No. 19 He Gets Us Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

900 miles today. What does that mean to you?

“I’m just young and work out – thanks to Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota Racing for the performance centers. I appreciate them and all of their hard work. Not great finishes today, not what we wanted, but a great effort. Proud of my team at Joe Gibbs Racing and everybody getting after it.”

TRD PR