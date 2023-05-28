Weather forces NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway to be postponed to Monday; NASCAR Cup Series qualifying canceled

Persistent rain forced the postponement of Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway until Monday.

Saturday night’s scheduled NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 was canceled, with the field to be set by metrics, according to the rule book.

The rain repeatedly frustrated attempts to dry the 1.5-mile track. The Xfinity Series race has been rescheduled for Monday at 12 noon ET, with pole winner Justin Allgaier set to lead the field to green. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

JR Motorsports, the organization for which Allgaier drives, is winless through 11 races this season. During that same span last year, JRM had four victories and went on to win 15 of the 33 Xfinity Series races.

“It makes things seem like they’re coming together, and that’s what we need,” Allgaier said of his pole-winning effort. “Honestly, this is the best race car I’ve ever had here. The weather conditions are different. There are a lot of things—variables that are playing into that.

“I think last year (when Allgaier finished seventh and teammate Josh Berry won the race) it was 150 degrees while we were here, and we were all sweating like crazy. Quite the opposite (this year). I think all the key markers you look for in a race car, we kind of hit all those this week.”

With the starting lineup for the Coke 600 determined by metric scores, Darlington winner William Byron will start on the pole, with Kevin Harvick on the front row beside him.

Start time for the NASCAR Cup Series race is 6 p.m. ET Sunday, broadcast live on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.