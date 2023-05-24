CreatiVets Joins Forces with DGM Racing, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Weatherman

DGM Racing inked a multi-race partnership with CreatiVets, kicking off their collaboration by debuting a patriotic scheme, with Weatherman behind the wheel of DGM Racing’s No. 91 Chevrolet at the highly anticipated Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, May 27. CreatiVets will also serve as an associate sponsor of Ross Chastain’s No. 91 at Sonoma Raceway and Indianapolis Road Course.

CreatiVets, a non-profit organization founded by U.S. Marine Veteran, Richard Casper, was born out of a deeply personal experience. CreatiVets was established to help veterans cope with and heal from service-related trauma through arts and music. When Casper’s best friend, Luke Yepsen, tragically passed away, Casper found solace in expressing his emotions and sharing his story with the world. CreatiVets aims to honor Luke's memory by also placing his name within the paint scheme of the No. 91 car, symbolizing the lasting impact one can have even after death.

This marks a significant moment for both CreatiVets and the racing community as this partnership increases their ability to save the lives of our military members. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 is a fitting event to showcase the collaboration between CreatiVets and DGM Racing. As Memorial Day approaches, this race serves as a tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the military.

Casper expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with Chastain, Weatherman, and DGM Racing for the NASCAR Salutes Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He stated, "Ross has quickly become a favorite among veterans, military personnel, and race fans around the country, while Kyle’s shared passion for the men and women that serve and protect the U.S. aligns perfectly with our organizational goals. Together, I am confident they will amplify our mission to reach veterans who may not be seeking help and inspire them to participate in our life-altering and life-saving programs. Through this partnership, we are confident that we can change the lives of thousands of veterans."

Driver of the CreatiVets Chevrolet, Kyle Weatherman, shared his excitement for the partnership saying, “As someone with service members in my family, our U.S. veterans hold a very special place in my heart, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for those that serve our country. Though it is nothing compared to the sacrifices of our service members, working with CreatiVets is an organization that I am very excited and proud to represent, especially on Memorial Day weekend!” Weatherman’s dedication to his craft and drive to succeed, combined with his genuine connection to the veteran community, makes him the perfect ambassador for CreatiVets' cause.

CreatiVets has partnered with Grunt Style to create a limited edition shirt. All proceeds from the sale of these shirts go directly toward CreatiVets' life saving art and music programs. Click here to purchase: CreatiVets.org/shirt

“Each year, the entire NASCAR community comes together to honor the brave men and women who have fought for our country through the NASCAR Salutes campaign. This is the perfect weekend to debut this partnership and introduce the NASCAR community to an incredible organization,” said Chastain. “I am humbled with this opportunity to recognize an inspiring group who is going above and beyond for our nation’s veterans, and be a small part of a campaign that honors and gives back to the men and women who risk their lives for our great country.”

DGM Racing, known for its commitment to excellence in the racing world, is thrilled to have Kyle Weatherman as its driver for this prestigious race. “It is truly a privilege to honor the selfless members of our military and share this event with their loved ones,” said DGM Racing owner, Mario Gosselin. “I am looking forward to welcoming the CreatiVets to our team for a very special weekend of racing together.”

Mark your calendars to witness the No. 91 CreatiVets Chevrolet Camaro in action at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 on May 27th. Join us in honoring the memory of Luke Yepsen and supporting the courageous men and women who have served our country.

DGM Racing PR