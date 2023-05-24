Friday, May 26

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Xfinity Series News
Wednesday, May 24 93
RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Charlotte Motor Speedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Alsco Uniforms 300
  • Date: Saturday, May 27th
  • Time: 1:00PM ET
  • Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • Distance: 200 laps / 300 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 110 laps, ends Lap 200
  • Broadcasting: FOX | Performance Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, May 26th
  • Time: 3:30PM
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, May 26th
  • Time: 4:00PM
  • Format: Single Car | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS CHARLOTTE STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 1 
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 1
Best Start: 16th
Best Finish: 10th
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 35th (Enfinger - 2021)
Best Finish: 36th (Enfinger - 2021 - Crash)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will make his second oval start at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Shellback Espresso GR Supra.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) will serve as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 10 races throughout the 2023 season. For more information, visit: www.firedeptcoffee.com.
  • FDC's primary schedule is as follows:
  • February 25 – Auto Club Speedway (P13)
  • March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (P23)
  • March 11 – Phoenix Raceway (P34)
  • March 25 – Circuit of the Americas (P18)
  • May 13 – Darlington Raceway (P9)
  • May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • June 3 – Portland International Raceway
  • June 10 – Sonoma Raceway
  • July 1 – Chicago Street Course
  • July 29 – Road America
 
  • For Memorial Day weekend, Fire Dept. Coffee will have a scheme based around its Shellback Espresso product on board of the No. 26 to honor the U.S. military and veterans. Fire Dept. Coffee's CEO, Luke Schneider, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
 
  • Grala and the No. 26 team just recently scored their second Top-10 finish of the season at Darlington Raceway. Grala, who had never competed at Darlington Raceway in his career, finished ninth in his track debut.
  • This finish is part of a history-making weekend for Sam Hunt Racing. Grala and his teammate Corey Heim brought home the first pair of top-10 finishes in a single race in the organization's history.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I’m pumped for Charlotte this weekend. I’ve only raced on the oval once in the Xfinity Series, but it was a top-10 finish with our family-run team in 2018. I grew up competing in Bandoleros and Legend Cars in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway and won many races and championships along the way. I used to look out at the 'big track' and dream of someday racing on it, so Charlotte is always a reminder of how cool it is to still be chasing my dreams. We’ll be sharing the excitement this weekend with Fire Dept. Coffee in our beautiful Shellback Espresso car. I'm excited to run this special paint scheme in honor of our U.S. veterans and military on Memorial Day weekend. Fire Department Coffee's CEO, Luke, is a U.S. Navy veteran himself. We’re riding some momentum lately, and I hope to continue to build on that with another great result this weekend."
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Shellback Espresso GR Supra
 
SHR PR
