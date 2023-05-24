RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Charlotte Motor Speedway

" I’m pumped for Charlotte this weekend. I’ve only raced on the oval once in the Xfinity Series, but it was a top-10 finish with our family-run team in 2018. I grew up competing in Bandoleros and Legend Cars in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway and won many races and championships along the way. I used to look out at the 'big track' and dream of someday racing on it, so Charlotte is always a reminder of how cool it is to still be chasing my dreams. We’ll be sharing the excitement this weekend with Fire Dept. Coffee in our beautiful Shellback Espresso car. I'm excited to run this special paint scheme in honor of our U.S. veterans and military on Memorial Day weekend. Fire Department Coffee's CEO, Luke, is a U.S. Navy veteran himself. We’re riding some momentum lately, and I hope to continue to build on that with another great result this weekend."

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee Shellback Espresso GR Supra