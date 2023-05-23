Sheldon Creed and Whelen Engineering to Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Officers at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Whelen Engineering Company, a global leader in the emergency warning industry since 1952, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) have teamed up once again to honor fallen officers during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Saturday, May 27, 2023.

For the second consecutive season, the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet, driven by Sheldon Creed, will carry a moving NLEOMF design featuring the names of 556 officers killed in the line of duty that were added to the walls of the national law enforcement officers memorial this year.

“We’re proud to support NLEOMF and help honor those who’ve lost their lives in the line of duty,” said Creed. “Carrying their names on the decklid of our Whelen Chevrolet will be a special tribute, and our team will make them proud this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Law enforcement officers are key members of our community. They put their lives on the line each time they wear the uniform, and we owe them much gratitude for our safety and order.”

These 556 officers include 224 officers who were killed in 2022. An additional 332 officers died in previous years (before 2022). The names of the fallen officers who will be on the No. 2 Chevrolet were recently read aloud during the Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C. on May 13, 2023.

At the memorial monument in Washington, D.C., there are currently 23,785 names of fallen officers engraved and recognized for their ultimate sacrifice.

The special design also highlights the Move Over law, which requires motorists to slow down and change lanes when approaching an emergency vehicle that is parked on a roadway to give safe clearance to law enforcement officers.

“Whelen Engineering proudly supports first responders and their causes,” said Eric Maurice, director of automotive sales for Whelen. “We share a mission with NLEOMF to make it safer for those who serve and protect, and we’re honored to help bring awareness to the organization, pay tribute to the fallen officers, and highlight the importance of the Move Over law.”

The green flag will wave on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Live television coverage can be watched on FS1, while the live radio broadcast can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Whelen Engineering Company designs and manufactures reliable and powerful warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for Automotive, Aviation (Whelen Aerospace Technologies – WAT), and Mass Notification industries worldwide.

In addition to partnering with RCR and supporting Creed’s Xfinity Series sophomore campaign, Whelen is the official warning light supplier of NASCAR and a steadfast supporter of motorsports at many different levels including title sponsorship of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and sponsorship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

RCR PR