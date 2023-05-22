Flexcar Sponsors NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Ellis and No.43 Chevy Camaro at Charlotte

Flexcar, the smart alternative to car ownership, today announced that it is sponsoring race car driver Ryan Ellis in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event, Alsco Uniforms 300. The race will be held on Saturday, May 27, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ellis is a third-generation race car driver from Northern Virginia. He has raced since the age of four, when he began racing quarter midgets. He’s won national championships and races in major series’ such as Grand-Am/IMSA, Volkswagen Jetta TDI Cup, and many more. Since 2012, Ellis has competed in the top levels of NASCAR and he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2015.

“For my whole life I’ve been passionate about innovations in the car industry, and I was fascinated to learn about Flexcar’s approach to letting people get all the benefits of having a car, without all the work that comes with owning or taking care of a car,” said Ellis. “I look forward to seeing Flexcar continue to grow in Charlotte, and am honored to represent them at this year’s Alsco Uniforms 300.”

With Flexcar, Charlotte-area residents can choose their car on the Flexcar website or mobile app, specify where they’d like to pick up the car, and drive the car for as long as they’d like. The entire process is 100% self-service through the Flexcar app. Flexcar offers all-inclusive monthly pricing, which includes miles, insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, title, inspection, the ability to swap cars, and more.

“When you go to a NASCAR race, you’ll see that the driver gets to focus on driving, while an extraordinarily talented pit crew team takes care of the rest,” said Corey Lewis, CMO at Flexcar. “At Flexcar, we hope to be that ‘pit crew’ — taking care of the many hassles associated with maintaining a car, and allowing our customers to simply enjoy driving.”

Since Flexcar launched in 2021, customers have driven more than 70 million miles in Flexcars. Flexcar opened an office in Charlotte in 2022, and currently employs more than 10 people in Charlotte. Additionally, Flexcar has a presence in Atlanta, Boston, and Nashville.

