RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Sheldon Creed and the Whelen Chevrolet Team Showcase Perseverance after Mid-Race Crash Ends Strong Run at Darlington Raceway
 

25th

7th

7th

“We had a pretty good Whelen Chevrolet today at Darlington Raceway. I thought our adjustments from practice to the race weren’t great. It felt like the car was not on the track. I would get tight at times and then the car would snap loose. The balance made it hard for our Camaro to go fast. I settled in to have an opportunity in Stage 2 to go for third and I put myself in a tough spot with the No. 20 car. It ruined our day when I felt like we had a top-10 car. We have a weekend off coming up and we will rebound and be ready to go in two weeks at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I can’t thank my Richard Childress Racing team enough for the hard work they put in.”

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill Drives the Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet to Top-Five Finish after Stage 2 Spin at Darlington Raceway
 

4th

10th

2nd

"Very proud of everyone on my No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. To spin in the second stage, work on it and finish inside the top-five is a good day for our group. I haven't seen the replay of the wreck yet, so I'm not sure what exactly happened. I saw the No. 2 check up and then the No. 1 and I had contact which sent me around. That was a little frustrating and I thought our day might be done, but the guys on my Richard Childress Racing team let me know where we were on tires. With the race playing out the way it did, we ended up being fine. We were able to drive back up through the field and get back on the same strategy with tires. Our Chevrolet was pretty fast. It wasn't great on the short run, but our long run speed was really, really good. It just took us too long to get going. Others would gap us and every time I would make up ground, the caution would come out. All in all, it was an eventful day but to come home with a fourth-place finish is a big improvement with how we ran here last year. Last year, we ran 10th in both races and struggled all day. We made big improvements on our Chevrolet which is exciting for when we come back in the fall."

-Austin Hill

Mid-Race Spin Sidetracks Ty Dillon, Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet Team at Darlington Raceway
 

19th

30th

N/A

“First and foremost, I'm grateful to everyone at Ferris Commercial Mowers and Richard Childress Racing for the opportunity to be back behind the wheel of the No. 3 Chevrolet. Our Ferris Chevrolet Camaro was really good on the long run, but unfortunately you don’t get many long runs in the Xfinity Series. After starting deep in the field, I was able to drive forward and steadily make progress. We missed the big wreck in Stage 2 and it looked like we were going to have a good day. We got up to third and it felt like somebody tagged me in the right-rear going into Turn 1, which spun us out and put us behind for the final stage. After the spin though, I didn’t have a car where I could be aggressive on restarts and I struggled with takeoff speed. It was an unfortunate ending to the race, but it was a fun opportunity to get out there and play. I look forward to doing it again this year."

-Ty Dillon

