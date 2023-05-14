RCR NXS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

"Very proud of everyone on my No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics team. To spin in the second stage, work on it and finish inside the top-five is a good day for our group. I haven't seen the replay of the wreck yet, so I'm not sure what exactly happened. I saw the No. 2 check up and then the No. 1 and I had contact which sent me around. That was a little frustrating and I thought our day might be done, but the guys on my Richard Childress Racing team let me know where we were on tires. With the race playing out the way it did, we ended up being fine. We were able to drive back up through the field and get back on the same strategy with tires. Our Chevrolet was pretty fast. It wasn't great on the short run, but our long run speed was really, really good. It just took us too long to get going. Others would gap us and every time I would make up ground, the caution would come out. All in all, it was an eventful day but to come home with a fourth-place finish is a big improvement with how we ran here last year. Last year, we ran 10th in both races and struggled all day. We made big improvements on our Chevrolet which is exciting for when we come back in the fall." -Austin Hill