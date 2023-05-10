William Sawalich - No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry Preview – Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry News and Notes:

SAWALICH AT NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS: William Sawalich will be making his first ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) start at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend. Sawalich has a few races under his belt at the Fairgrounds. He led much of the All-American 400 in 2022 before spinning in the closing laps.

William Sawalich will be making his first ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) start at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this weekend. Sawalich has a few races under his belt at the Fairgrounds. He led much of the All-American 400 in 2022 before spinning in the closing laps. LAST TIME OUT: Sawalich started the General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway from the pole after qualifying was rained out. He battled handling issues throughout the race and finished in fourth. Sawalich leads the AMSE standings by 1 point.

Sawalich started the General Tire 125 at Dover Motor Speedway from the pole after qualifying was rained out. He battled handling issues throughout the race and finished in fourth. Sawalich leads the AMSE standings by 1 point. 2023 ARCA SEASON: Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the AMS Owner’s Championship for the No. 18.

Sawalich will run 20 races in the No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Toyota Camry. He will compete for the AMSE Championship and the AMS Owner’s Championship for the No. 18. JGR AT NASHVILLE FAIRGROUNDS: Joe Gibbs Racing has three starts at the track with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Joe Gibbs Racing has three starts at the track with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Sawalich’s 2023 season.

Twitter: @WilliamSawalich I Facebook: William Sawalich I Instagram: @williamsawalich

RACE INFO: The AMSE Music City 200 at Nashville Fairgrounds is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST on Saturday, May 13. The race will be broadcast live on FloRacing.

From the Driver’s Seat:

William Sawalich: “I feel pretty good about our chances this weekend. I’m excited to get back to a track where I have some experience. The guys have been working hard at the shop to bring a fast No. 18 Starkey/SoundGear Camry so I’m hoping we can end the day in Victory Lane.”

JGR PR