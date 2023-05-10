Sammy Smith - No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview – Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT DARLINGTON: This Saturday will be Sammy Smith’s first start at Darlington Raceway. Smith has three top-10 finishes at tracks less than 1.5 miles in length in 2023.

This Saturday will be Sammy Smith’s first start at Darlington Raceway. Smith has three top-10 finishes at tracks less than 1.5 miles in length in 2023. THROWBACK WEEKEND: The No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra will have a special paint scheme for NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington. Inspired by the original Pilot logo, this throwback wrap commemorates the evolution of the Pilot brand as it celebrates 65 years of fueling life’s journeys and drives full speed ahead into the future.

The No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra will have a special paint scheme for NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington. Inspired by the original Pilot logo, this throwback wrap commemorates the evolution of the Pilot brand as it celebrates 65 years of fueling life’s journeys and drives full speed ahead into the future. DOVER RECAP: Smith started the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) A-Game 200 in 28 th after the lineup was set by the metric due to qualifying being rained out. By lap 30, the No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra made its way into the top 10 and up to seventh by the conclusion of Stage 1. Smith stayed consistent throughout Stage 2 and earned more stage points with an eighth-place finish in the stage. He brought the car home in sixth place, his fourth top-10 finish of 2023.

Smith started the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) A-Game 200 in 28 after the lineup was set by the metric due to qualifying being rained out. By lap 30, the No. 18 TMC Toyota GR Supra made its way into the top 10 and up to seventh by the conclusion of Stage 1. Smith stayed consistent throughout Stage 2 and earned more stage points with an eighth-place finish in the stage. He brought the car home in sixth place, his fourth top-10 finish of 2023. ROOKIE OF THE YEAR : Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins.

: Smith is eligible to compete for the 2023 NXS Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY). The other drivers competing for the title are Chandler Smith, Parker Retzlaff, and Blaine Perkins. ARCA EAST CHAMPION x2: Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022.

Smith defended his 2021 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) Championship in 2022 on the strength of five wins and a top-five finish in all of the AMSE races. He also won four ARCA Menards Series races and one ARCA Menards Series West race in 2022. ON THE PITBOX: Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 114 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership.

Crew Chief Jeff Meendering will head up the No. 18 team during the 2023 season. He has visited Victory Lane seven times as a NXS crew chief, most recently with Smith at Phoenix in March 2023. His teams have collected 56 top-five finishes, 114 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole positions under his leadership. JGR AT DARLINGTON: Joe Gibbs Racing has made 80 NXS starts at Darlington Raceway since 1998. Drivers have combined for 11 wins, 36 top-five finishes, and 51 top-10 finishes. The organization has eight pole awards and 1,324 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has made 80 NXS starts at Darlington Raceway since 1998. Drivers have combined for 11 wins, 36 top-five finishes, and 51 top-10 finishes. The organization has eight pole awards and 1,324 laps led. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2023 NXS Seasons.

Twitter: @SammySmithSS I Facebook: Sammy Smith Racing I Instagram: @sammysmithss_

RACE INFO: The NXS Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington is scheduled for 1:30 PM EST on Saturday, May 13. The race will be broadcasted on FOX, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the FOX Sports app.

From the Driver’s Seat:

Sammy Smith: “I’m hoping we can continue our good short track finishes this weekend at Darlington. I’ve never raced here so getting some practice in on Friday will be important. The guys at the shop have prepped a great No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra for the track. Our paint scheme this weekend is awesome and would look great in Victory Lane!”

JGR PR