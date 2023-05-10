RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Darlington Raceway

" Believe it or not, this will actually be my first time ever racing at Darlington Raceway. I feel like I know the track like the back of my hand from iRacing, as it’s always been one of my favorites on there. Things are always a little different in real life, but at least I feel like I have some familiarity with the track going into the weekend. I’m sure it will be a blast learning a new track, and extra special to be able to showcase our Fire Dept. Coffee throwback scheme this weekend. The vintage-style firetruck design is intended to honor the past and present first responders within our sport and across the country. Saturday would be the perfect time to put our No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra in Victory Lane! "

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra