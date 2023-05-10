Wednesday, May 10

RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Darlington Raceway

WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Shriners Children's 200
  • Date: Saturday, May 13th
  • Time: 1:30PM ET
  • Track: Darlington Raceway
  • Distance: 147 laps / 200.8 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 45 laps, ends Lap 45
  • Stage 2: 45 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Final Stage: 57 laps, ends Lap 147
  • Broadcasting: FOX | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, May 12
  • Time: 5:00PM
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, May 12
  • Time: 5:30PM
  • Format: Single Car | One Lap | One Round
 
NXS DARLINGTON STATS
 
 
KAZ GRALA
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 1
Top-10's: 2
Best Start: 17th (Nemechek - 2022)
Best Finish: 4th (Nemechek - 2022)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Kaz Grala will make his track debut at Darlington Raceway in the Shriners Children's 200 on Saturday, May 13th, having never made a NASCAR National Touring Series start at the 1.366-mile track.
 
  • Fire Dept. Coffee (FDC) will serve as the primary partner for Grala and the 26 team for 10 races throughout the 2023 season. For more information, visit: www.firedeptcoffee.com.
  • FDC's primary schedule is as follows:
  • February 25 – Auto Club Speedway (P13)
  • March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway (P23)
  • March 11 – Phoenix Raceway (P34)
  • March 25 – Circuit of the Americas (P18)
  • May 13 – Darlington Raceway
  • May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
  • June 3 – Portland International Raceway
  • June 10 – Sonoma Raceway
  • July 1 – Chicago Street Course
  • July 29 – Road America
 
  • Grala is coming off a 12th-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway.
 
  • Grala and the No. 26 team will honor NASCAR's fire and safety teams, as well as first responders around the world, with a vintage firetruck scheme during Darlington Raceway's Throwback weekend.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
"Believe it or not, this will actually be my first time ever racing at Darlington Raceway. I feel like I know the track like the back of my hand from iRacing, as it’s always been one of my favorites on there. Things are always a little different in real life, but at least I feel like I have some familiarity with the track going into the weekend. I’m sure it will be a blast learning a new track, and extra special to be able to showcase our Fire Dept. Coffee throwback scheme this weekend. The vintage-style firetruck design is intended to honor the past and present first responders within our sport and across the country. Saturday would be the perfect time to put our No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra in Victory Lane!"
 
-- Kaz Grala, Driver of the No. 26 Fire Dept. Coffee GR Supra
 
