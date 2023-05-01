Corvetteparts.net to Honor Kevin Harvick With No.43 Chevy Throwback Scheme

KeenParts.com / CorvetteParts.net will run a special throwback scheme honoring NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick at the upcoming NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Ryan Ellis and the No.43 Chevy Camaro will run a scheme inspired by Kevin Harvick's infamous GM Goodwrench Quicksilver scheme he ran in 2005 in the NASCAR All-Star race.

Harvick announced earlier this year that the 2023 season would be his last full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. His Hall-of-Fame caliber career has been highlighted by a NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2014, a Daytona 500 win in 2007, two NASCAR Xfinity Series championships (2001 and 2006), and 60 NASCAR Cup Series victories.

Keen Parts is a leading manufacturer and retailer of Corvette parts and accessories. We have over thirty years of happy customers all over the world

and look forward to helping you with your Corvette needs. We are not an anonymous Corvette website. Our retail shop and warehouses are located in Cleves, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati. We are right off Interstate Highway I-74 and only six minutes from Cincinnati. We stock parts available for Corvettes from 1953 to the present. If you own a Corvette, we have the Corvette parts and accessories that you need! Visit www.CorvetteParts.net or call 1-800-757-KEEN (5336).

“I’ve been racing in NASCAR now for about eleven years now, and Kevin is one of those guys

I’ve looked up to since before I even entered the sport,” said Ryan Ellis, driver of the No.43 CorvetteParts.net Chevy Camaro. “He’s an old-school driver who has earned respect through hard work and has done a phenomenal job representing our sport. He’s definitely one of my favorite drivers, and I know he is also one of TJ Keen’s favorites. I really hope we can do a great job on track carrying this beautiful scheme around Darlington Raceway, and I hope that fans

love this scheme as much as we do. Tom and TJ Keen have always been so big on giving drivers and teams the opportunity to choose throwback schemes. TJ even let me honor my grandfather a few years ago with a throwback scheme that meant nothing to anyone outside of my family, so for us to be able to race a scheme that honors a driver we’re both a big fan of, hopefully, gives her some of the joy that she and Tom have been able to provide for us for years. And hopefully, it helps draw attention to their Corvette Parts business CorvetteParts.net because they work so hard to support teams like ours.”

Ellis briefly stepped away from the driver’s seat in 2016 as a career to become the Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Go Fas Racing. It was there that he met Tom and TJ Keen of CorvetteParts.net. When Go Fas closed its doors at the end of the 2020 season, Ellis took the leap back into the driver’s seat, primarily supported by the long-time sponsor of the GFR team, CorvetteParts.net / Keen Parts. Since then, the Keen’s have backed Ellis, leading to him joining the Alpha Prime Racing team in 2022. They’re scheduled to be the primary sponsor for Ellis and the No.43 Chevy for six races this season, with Darlington being the first of the six.

