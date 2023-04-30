Saturday, Apr 29

RCR NXS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed Races A Fast No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet to a 11th-Place Finish at Dover Motor Speedway
 

"I had a fast Whelen Engineering Chevrolet today at Dover Motor Speedway. It may have been the best car I've ever driven in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Our Camaro was fast on the long run once Jeff (Stankiewicz, crew chief) and the guys got the car freed up. It would have been nice to catch a caution at the end. We were put three-wide in the middle late in the race, and unfortunately went for a spin. I need to watch the replay to see if I got hit in the left rear or not. We were all racing hard and track position is so important here. After the spin, I came to pit road for new tires and had to restart in the back. I drove through the field and was able to take the lead with 20 laps to go. I thought we had enough fuel to make it, but we needed to pit for two seconds worth of fuel at the end. RCR and ECR brought a great car. It was good to lead laps and pick up stage points. We've been so close this year to winning and I'm confident we're going to make a trip to victory lane soon."

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Team Consistently Run Inside Top-Five to Finish Fourth at Dover Motor Speedway
 

“Our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet was decent all day – a top-five car without a doubt. I needed a little more turn there at the end and we could have at least run with the JR Motorsports cars. When my front end would get light, it would land really hard and compress into the track. I would lose the front end, getting really tight for two or three car lengths where I would have to wait on the front end to cut. That’s where the No. 19 was really good. Right when he landed, you could see the car starting to rotate. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to hold him off when he got underneath me. Overall, it was a big improvement for our team. We struggled bad here last season with even running inside the top-10. Today’s run shows how hard everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines is working. I love Dover and it was fun to have a car that could compete. I really wanted to win the monster, but I guess I’ll have to wait until next year.” 

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

