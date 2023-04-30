RCR NXS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

|
“Our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet was decent all day – a top-five car without a doubt. I needed a little more turn there at the end and we could have at least run with the JR Motorsports cars. When my front end would get light, it would land really hard and compress into the track. I would lose the front end, getting really tight for two or three car lengths where I would have to wait on the front end to cut. That’s where the No. 19 was really good. Right when he landed, you could see the car starting to rotate. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to hold him off when he got underneath me. Overall, it was a big improvement for our team. We struggled bad here last season with even running inside the top-10. Today’s run shows how hard everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines is working. I love Dover and it was fun to have a car that could compete. I really wanted to win the monster, but I guess I’ll have to wait until next year.”