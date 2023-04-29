NXS: Ryan Truex dominates at the Monster Mile to win A-Game 200

Due to a rained out qualifying Parker Kligerman would start on the pole for the A-Game 200 but his lead wouldn’t last long when Cole Custer would make a quick pass on the first lap to take the lead.

Kligerman would also get loose while racing with Creed who would get past for second just prior to the first caution of the day with Jeremy Clements would break loose to bring out the first caution of the day with just six laps into the event.

On the restart Creed would continue his march to the front by taking the lead away from Custer, bringing his teammate Austin Hill with him to second. With the competition caution closing in, Ryan Ellis would cut a tire but make it back to pit road without a caution.

However, a brake rotor on Alfredo’s car would come apart stopping him on track to bring out the second caution of the day which NASCAR would also rule as the competition caution.

Creed would continue to lead the way following the caution but with just 11 laps remaining in the stage Ryan Truex who had just made his way around Hill would battle for several laps to take control of the race with Nemechek also using the opportunity to get around for second.

Stage one would conclude with Ryan Truex taking home the opening stage win over Nemechek, Creed, A. Hill and Berry.

Stage two would get back underway with Ryan Truex taking quick command of the race once again following pit stops and lining up next to Kyle Weatherman who didn’t pit.

With half the stage completed pole sitter Parker Kligerman would battle with Corey Heim who was making his first series start when the No. 24 machine of Heim would make contact with Kligerman sending him spinning and into the wall.

Kligerman would come to a stop at the end of backstretch with a heavily damaged machine to end his day early. After climbing out of the car Kligerman would voice his displeasure with the number one sign to Heim before taking the ride to the care center.

Stage two would end up coming to a close with Ryan Truex once again taking home the stage win over A. Hill, Nemechek, Allgaier and Custer.

The final stage would get back underway with a quick caution when Sheldon Creed battled with Justin Allgaier down the back and would break loose near the front of the field. Creed would go for a spin through turns three and four with the entire field somehow avoiding contact with the No. 2 machine.

Truex would once again take over the lead following the caution from Austin Hill. Truex would continue to lead the way through the final stage of the day in what would be dominating fashion to take home the win in the A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway over Berry, Allgaier, A. Hill and Nemechek.

“I’m out of breath. I’m just so thankful to all the fans, everybody that’s stuck behind me. Just so thankful to be here, this is amazing.” Said Truex

“I’m speechless, I thought I’d be more emotional right now but when I crossed the flag I couldn’t even talk on the radio. I’m not an emotional guy.” Continued Truex

When asked if he belonged Truex responded by saying “I belong here and I just proved that, and I’ve known it for a while. People around me have known it for a while and now everybody in the garage area knows it. My goal is to drive one of these cars full-time next year and hopefully we can make it happen.

Truex would lead a race-high 124 laps to finish 4.820 second ahead of second place Josh Berry. Cole Custer finishing in the seventh position would take home the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series moves onto the track Too Tough To Tame on Saturday, May 13th at 1:30 p.m. on FOX.