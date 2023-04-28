Weather Cancels Dover Practice and Qualifying; Both JAR Bommarito Autosport cars to start in Top-10

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Dover Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice/ Qualifying; NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) teams would spend a rain-soaked Friday going thru technical inspection prior to taking the track Friday afternoon for a 20-minute practice session and qualifying for the A-Game 200.

However, due to steady rain in the greater Dover, DE area Friday afternoon NXS Practice & Qualifying would be cancelled. With no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. After the completion of the calculation, it was determined Retzlaff would line up in the 5th position inside Row 3 for Saturday’s A-Game 200 with 10.600.









– Dover Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS A-Game 200 will mark Retzlaff’s second start at Dover Motor Speedway (DMS). Last April, in his debut Retzlaff would start in the 23rd position, and come home with a 17th place finish at the completion of the 200-laps.







Featured Partner







- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away. To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.





Jeb Burton– No. 27 Solid Rock Carriers

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Dover Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

However, due to steady rain in the greater Dover, DE area Friday afternoon NXS Practice & Qualifying would be cancelled. With no practice or qualifying the starting lineup would calculated by the competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. After the completion of the calculation, it was determined Burton would line up in the 4th position outside Row 2 for Saturday’s A-Game 200 with 9.800.





– Dover Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS A-Game 200 will mark Burton’s sixth NXS start at Dover Motor Speedway. In five previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 11.8 with a 99.9% lap completion rate completing 919 laps of the possible 920. Burton has one Top-10 finish to his credit with a seventh-place finish coming in 2020 after starting 27th and driving his way to the front. Burton has four Top-15 finishes of his five starts.

Featured Partners









- Solid Rock Carriers; Based out of La Grange, North Carolina, Solid Rock Carriers is a freight, shipping, and trucking company providing on-time delivery and superior customer service since 1997. Owned and operated by Kirk Ipock, Solid Rock Carriers has more than 50 team members operating a fleet of over 50 trucks all over the Eastern United States on a daily basis.

JAR PR