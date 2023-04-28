Toyota Racing - NXS Dover Quotes - Corey Heim - 04.28.23

Sam Hunt Racing driver Corey Heim was made available to media prior to his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday:

COREY HEIM, No. 24 Toyota Genuine Parts Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Can you tell us what it means to make your Xfinity Series debut this weekend?

“It does mean a lot for me personally. Growing up watching the Xfinity Series and aspiring to compete in it at a high level one day, this is a great opportunity. With Toyota Racing, I feel like we’ve grown together the past few years with our KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) days and now TRICON and really having a lot of success on our way. I’m really excited to get started this weekend with our GR Supra. Sam Hunt and his racing team have been through a lot this past few years improving their program and their organization, so super proud of the hard work those guys have been putting in and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

How does not having any time in the car prior to the race affect you?

“It’s definitely tough. It’s certainly good to get the laps in, but I have run an ARCA car here before a couple years back, so those laps are definitely vital in getting settled in and really understanding what these cars are like. The same situation happened in the truck a few years back at Darlington. I didn’t have any practice or qualifying, and they waved the green flag and you hoped for the best, and we should have finished well that day as well. I’m kind of hoping for a similar feeling. We’ve been preparing with the simulator with Toyota Racing and TRD, and all of the preparation I’ve been putting in on the sidelines just getting ready for this race. I’m super thankful for everyone for everything they do at Sam Hunt Racing, Toyota Racing, TRD. I’m excited to get in my GR Supra tomorrow afternoon.”

What have you done to prepare for your Xfinity Series debut?

“It’s been a good couple of months, with the Truck schedule not being super, super busy, me getting some extra sim time with Toyota Racing and TRD, and also being able to see a lot of the people at the Toyota Performance Center as far as drivers go, and pick some brains that have had a lot of laps around here, such as the current Xfinity Series drivers for Toyota Racing and some Cup guys as well. Toyota Racing gives us a lot of access to everything we need as far as the face to face interactions that we need from everyone who has been here a lot and a lot of simulator work and also, studying some film and all of the other basic things like that, anything I can get my hands on or really look at to be able to come here and be as prepared as possible has been good for me. I really do feel prepared, so I’m looking forward to that.”

How much did you win at Martinsville motivate your team and teammates?

“That was huge for us and especially me personally. It takes some stress off for the year. It is definitely tough moving to a new team, but everyone over at TRICON has been really welcoming me into their new program. They’ve been putting a lot of hard work in the offseason. Moving from three to five trucks has been tough for them and the manufacturer switch and all of the new people walking through the door has been tough for them to get used to, but I feel like they’ve done a great job of staying motivated and staying determined in knowing that first win would come eventually. That first one is always the toughest and I think the rest will follow.”

What did you learn in your ARCA start here that can prepare you for this weekend?

“I think Dover is a big feel track – just understanding where you are at on the race track and where to position yourself to succeed. I feel like it’s not a track that is super technical, but you can definitely put yourself in a bad place at the wrong time and find yourself out of the race quickly. Just kind of understanding the basics around this place and any laps are good laps, even if it is a totally different engine package, as far as the less horsepower with ARCA, or different downforce, etc. I feel like it’s still good laps, still good quality laps. Without that race, it would definitely be a little more of an unknown for me about this race track, but even though it was three years ago that I raced that race, it’s still valuable to have those laps that I got.”

TRD PR