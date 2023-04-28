Brett Moffitt | AM Racing Dover Motor Speedway A-Game 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Preview

Inaugural Journey: After spending the past several seasons as a full-time team in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, AM Racing will embark on its inaugural journey in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season with driver Brett Moffitt for the entire 33-race tour continuing with Saturday afternoon’s A-Game 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Future Focused: With AM’s inaugural Xfinity journey set to continue at The Monster Mile in Dover, Del., the team has chosen veteran driver Brett Moffitt to lead the team’s campaign from the driver’s seat aboard the No. 25 Ford Mustang. Moffitt, a native of Grimes, Iowa hails numerous starts across all three of NASCAR’s National Series, including the 2018 Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing Enterprises. Moffitt, 30, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint at Our Motorsports. Back For More: The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions on the No. 25 Ford Mustang for the 10th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994. AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents. Midnight Madness: For Saturday afternoon’s A-Game 200, AM Racing will feature a black and white No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang paint scheme. Before the start of the season, the team held a social media campaign where race fans were able to vote for a number of black-themed AM Technical Solutions paint schemes. Saturday’s paint scheme was the second-most-popular scheme following the team’s all-black No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang that competed at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in March with Moffitt finishing sixth. The team is competing with the same chassis that captured the team’s second top-10 finish of the season in the fifth Xfinity Series race of the season. AM Minute: AM Racing pulled double duty last weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. In addition to Moffitt’s Xfinity Series campaign, Christian Rose made his ARCA Menards Series debut at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Having one of the fastest cars in the field, the West Virginia native aboard the No. 32 West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services Ford Mustang was plagued by fuel pump issues throughout the 76-lap race. Still, Rose embraced the setback and utilized his Talladega debut to continue to improve his racing craft and earned a respectable 17th-place finish in the General Tire 200. Thanks For Your Support: With more than 27 percent of the 2023 season complete, AM Racing and Brett Moffitt would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, CForce Bottling Company, Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market, Lane Frost Brand, Mechanix Wear and Mobil 1. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Dover Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300 will mark Moffitt’s fifth Xfinity start at the iconic 1.0-mile speedway. In his previous four efforts, he has delivered one top-10 and four top-15 finishes. His track-best result occurred during the 2020 first edition of the Drydene 200 when Moffitt steered to a 10-place finish after starting on the pole by NASCAR metrics for Our Motorsports. In addition to Xfinity, Moffitt also has four NASCAR Cup Series and three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Dover. Brett Moffitt Xfinity Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Xfinity Series tracks classified as a speedway, Moffitt has made 46 starts throughout his career earning 16 top-10 finishes. He also holds an average finishing position of 15.5. Brett Moffitt NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In 93 career Xfinity Series starts, Moffitt has earned two top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a second-place outing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2021. He earned a career-best Xfinity Series qualifying effort of fourth earlier this year at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway with AM Racing. In addition to 93 Xfinity Series starts, he has achieved 45 NASCAR Cup Series and 92 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to his credit. Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Brett Moffitt and the AM Racing team tackled the breathtaking 2.66-mile superspeedway. Without the benefit of practice, Moffitt and the team delivered the fastest qualifying lap by a Ford Mustang in 10th on Friday afternoon. During the race on Saturday afternoon, Moffitt quickly showed that his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang was strong enough to win the race. Leading a race-high 20 laps, Moffitt’s attempt to win his first Xfinity Series race was derailed by two late-race spins. Still, Moffitt was able to emerge from the carnage and post a respectable 12th-place result. In nine races this season, Moffit has delivered three top-10s, five top-15s and an average finish of 17.3. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Brett Moffit’s crew chief. He will be crew chief for his 108th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday and his fifth race at Dover Motor Speedway. In his previous 107 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 24 top-10 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR. For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit BrettMoffitt.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).