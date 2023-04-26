Stewart-Haas Racing: Dover NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

• Cole Custer is hunting another $100,000 as the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the fourth and final Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race of the season during Saturday’s A-Game 200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. After winning his second career Dash 4 Cash prize last Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with the No. 00 Haas Automation team, Custer qualified once again for this week’s final round of the four-driver race within the race. He’ll look to finish ahead of fellow Xfinity Series regulars Jeb Burton, Sheldon Creed, and Parker Kligerman. This year’s Dash 4 Cash program started April 1 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, continued with rounds two and three April 15 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and last Saturday at Talladega, respectively, and concludes at Dover. Custer first won the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash check after his April 2019 victory at Richmond. • The Monster Mile has been the scene of some monster efforts by “Stone Cole” Custer in the past. Saturday’s A-Game 200 will mark his seventh Xfinity Series start on the concrete mile oval. In his last Xfinity Series start there in October 2019, the native of Ladera Ranch, California, led 31 of the final 32 laps and was victorious by a one-second margin over runner-up Justin Allgaier. In the May 2019 race, Custer qualified on the pole and led a race-high 155 of 200 laps before finishing fourth. That came on the heels of his runner-up finish in the October 2018 race, when he led 38 laps and crossed the finish line .525 of a second behind Christopher Bell. Custer finished fourth in his Dover Xfinity Series debut in May 2017 and eighth in the October 2017 race. That all adds up to five top-10 finishes in six starts at Dover, the lone outlier being his 13th-place finish in the May 2018 race. • Custer has nine starts at the Monster Mile outside of the Xfinity Series – four in the NASCAR Cup Series, three in the Truck Series, and two in the K&N Pro Series East. Custer never finished outside the top-15 at Dover in the Cup Series. He earned a best finish of 10th in the May 2020 and 2021 races. In Truck Series competition, Custer has a best finish of fifth in the most recent of his three Dover outings, when he drove the No. 00 entry for JR Motorsports in the May 2016 race. He led a race-high 67 of 200 laps en route to a 13th-place finish in the May 2015 Truck Series race for JR Motorsports.