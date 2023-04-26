NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson, Joins Kaulig Racing at Darlington Raceway

Kaulig Racing announced today that 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion, Kyle Larson, will drive the No. 10 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Shriners Children 200 at Darlington Raceway.

The 21-time NCS race winner and 2021 Champion will be the fifth NCS driver to join Kaulig Racing’s all-star driver lineup in the team’s No. 10 Chevrolet for the 2023 season, alongside Kyle Busch, Austin Dillion, AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley.

Larson says, “I’m looking forward to competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway in a few weeks with Kaulig Racing and HendrickCars.com. Darlington (Raceway) is a challenging track and definitely one on the top of my list that I’m eager to get a win at. The Kaulig Xfinity cars have been really fast this year too so I’m thankful for the opportunity to run double-duty and hopefully we’ll have a good shot at a win.”

In addition to his on-track accomplishments, the sanctioning body recently announced the addition of Larson to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List in celebration of the industry’s “Diamond Anniversary.” Those added to this prestigious list are recognized for their contributions to the sport and will be recognized during the sport’s “throwback weekend” at Darlington Raceway.

“Kyle (Larson) is really big for our sport right now and we’re excited for him to be a part of our program at Kaulig Racing,” says Chris Rice, President of Kaulig Racing. “Building our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and having HendrickCars.com on board is amazing for us and fun for everyone involved. We’re looking forward to expanding our all-star driver lineup and having him in the car in Darlington.”

“Our NASCAR partnerships have played an important role in building HendrickCars.com into a national brand,” said Greg Gach, president of Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle Larson is a champion and we are excited about seeing him partner with Kaulig Racing for the Xfinity Series race at Darlington. Along with Chevrolet, we think it’s a winning combination.”

The Shriners Children 200 at Darlington Raceway will take place on May 13 at 12:30 pm with coverage on FOX.

