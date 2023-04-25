Ryan Truex / No. 19 Toyota Genuine Accessories GR Supra Preview - A-Game 200 at Dover Motor Speedway

No. 19 Toyota Genuine Accessories GR Supra News and Notes:

TRUEX AT DOVER: Ryan Truex heads to his home track of Dover Motor Speedway this weekend to make his 5 th start of the season in the A-Game 200. The high-banked, one-mile speedway has been good to Truex over the years, as he has one top-five, three top-tens, one pole, and 43 laps led in six prior starts at the track. His best run came in 2012 when he set his career-best finish of second in Joe Gibbs Racing equipment. Now he returns to the Monster Mile with JGR equipment once again, looking to finish the job at the track he grew up coming to. Truex also has 2 NCS and 2 NCTS starts at Dover.

RACE INFO: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th, at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ryan Truex, Driver of the No. 19 Toyota Genuine Accessories GR Supra

“You have a lot of history at Dover. What does that mean to you going into this weekend?”

“Dover is a special place to me. I grew up coming here with my family, my brother’s first Cup win came here, I won a couple K&N East Series championships here as well. Some of my fondest memories of this sport have happened right here. I’m looking forward to getting back out there and trying to make another memory on Saturday. I’ve had some strong runs here over the years and I feel good about the equipment I’m in. Hopefully, things go our way, and we execute what we can control. If so, I like our chances this weekend.”

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Dover Motor Speedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 6 0 1 3 1 43 10.2 10.5

Truex’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 88 0 7 29 1 67 13.3 15.7

JGR PR