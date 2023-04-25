RACE ADVANCE: Kaz Grala at Dover Motor Speedway

" Dover has always been one of my favorite tracks. I’ve finished 2nd there in both ARCA and Trucks, which has only made me that much more motivated to finally close the deal and take home Miles the Monster. I feel like the race track suits my driving style; You have to be precise with your line, and really drive the car with the throttle based on feel in the center of the corner. We’ve been building momentum as a team over the past month and I expect that Dover will be another step forward for us. "

-- Kaz Grala , Driver of the No. 26 Island Coastal Lager GR Supra