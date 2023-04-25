Ollie's, Stefan Parsons Partner for Dover

Today, Ollie’s announced a two-race partnership with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Stefan Parsons and SS GreenLight Racing. The nation’s largest brand name closeout retailer will feature it’s iconic yellow and red livery on the No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro at this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, followed by the May 13th Shriner’s Children 200 at Darlington Raceway.



“I couldn’t be more excited to partner with a well-respected brand in Ollie’s,” said Stefan Parsons, driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet, “To have them come on board for two of what I would consider good tracks for me as a driver, gives our SS GreenLight Racing team a chance to represent the Ollie’s brand and its associates to the best of our abilities. I can’t wait to get to Dover this weekend!”



SS GreenLight Racing team owner Bobby Dotter shared Parsons’ excitement.



“Having such a great brand in Ollie’s come on board for the next two Xfinity Series races is special,” Dotter said. “I am a frequent shopper at their Mooresville, NC, location, and am excited to represent them at Dover and Darlington as we continue improving week in and week out.”



SS Greenlight Racing PR