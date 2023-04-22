Top-Ten Qualifying Effort for Both Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport drivers Retzlaff and Burton at Talladega

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FUNKAWAY

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Inst agram

News and Notes:

- Practice; Similar to 2022 the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.





– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. In 2023, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Rolling off 29th in Round 1, Retzlaff would record a lap of 52.905 at 181.004 mph ranking 5th overall in Round 1 moving the FUNKAWAY Chevrolet into the Fast 10 for Round 2. In Round 2 Retzlaff would put down a 52.877 at 181.100 mph in the second round of qualifying the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport No. 31 will start 4th outside of row 2 for Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300.







– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoons NXS Ag-Pro 300 will mark Retzlaff’s NXS debut at Talladega Superspeedway. Last October, Retzlaff would make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) and Talladega Superspeedway debut competing in the Chevy Silverado 250. Starting in the 29th position driving the No. 20, Retzlaff would lag towards the back all day staying clear of any trouble. At the completion of 94-laps Retzlaff would bring home a 16th place finish.



Featured Partner







- FUNKAWAY; Headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, FunkAway is a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells. Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows customers to renew and refresh, rather than throw away.



To learn more about FunkAway, visit Funkaway.com and connect on Instagram and Facebook.









Jeb Burton– No. 27 Solid Rock Carriers

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Talladega Superspeedway

Social Media; Facebook, Twitter, Inst agram

News and Notes:

- Practice; Similar to 2022 the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will receive no practice time for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300.





– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled teams would move directly into qualifying Friday afternoon after technical inspection to determine the starting order for Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300. In 2023, superspeedway qualifying for the NXS would consist of a two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Hitting the racetrack 30th in Round 1, Burton would record a lap of 52.867 at 181.134 mph ranking 4th overall in Round 1 moving the Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet into the Fast 10 for Round 2. In Round 2 Burton would put down a 52.954 at 180.836 mph in the second round of qualifying the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport No. 27 will start 8th outside of row 4 for Saturday afternoon’s Ag-Pro 300.





– Talladega Superspeedway Stats; Burton is a defending champion of the Ag-Pro 300, visiting victory lane in April of 2021. Saturday afternoons NXS Ag-Pro 300 will mark Burton’s seventh NXS start at Talladega Superspeedway. In six previous races, Burton holds an average finish of 10.0 with a 100% lap completion rate with 663 laps completed of the possible 663. Burton has three Top-10 finishes to his credit at Talladega with two of those being in the Top-5.

JAR PR