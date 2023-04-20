SS GreenLight Racing Talladega Weekend Preview

Gray Gaulding No.08 Panini NFT ColorBlast Chevrolet Camaro



"I'm really excited to hit the high banks of Talladega this weekend. I absolutely love plate racing. We've been able to have success in the past, so hopefully we can have another solid showing in our Panini Chevy. I think our package at Daytona was solid, so I feel really confident in my ability and my team that we can pull off an upset victory this weekend!"



About Panini: The Panini Group, established over 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NASCAR, NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, WWE, College, Disney and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.



