SS GreenLight Racing Talladega Weekend Preview

Xfinity Series News
Feels Like Home: David Starr returns to SS GreenLight Racing for the first time in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign. The Houston, TX native last started for the Mooresville, NC based team at Texas Motor Speedway in 2022.  Starr will attempt to make his 256th career NXS start at the 2.66 mile superspeedway, has a career best finish of 9th at the Alabama track.

Drafting Ace: Gray Gaulding heads to Talladega looking to improve on his impressive Xfinity Superspeedway resume. Gaulding has a pair of runner up finishes (Talladega 2019, Daytona 2 2020) and 4 Top 10s to pair with 3 Top 10 starts. Gaulding will make his 153rd career start in NASCAR's Top 3 series at the Talladega Superspeedway. 
 
 
David Starr No. 07 Boulevard Chevrolet Camaro
"It's awesome to be back at the racetrack, especially working with Bobby Dotter and the SS GreenLight Racing team! I couldn't make it back here if it wasn't for the support Bret Baier, Boulevard, and fans who continue to believe in me! Anything can happen at Talladega, so I'm hoping we can be there at the end with a great finish. Let's go racing y'all!"

About Bret Baier: Bret Baier is the Chief Political Anchor for Fox News and Anchor and Executive Editor of “Special Report with Bret Baier” which airs weekdays at 6pm EST on The Fox News Channel.  Prior to that, Baier was Chief White House Correspondent and National Security Correspondent for Fox News.  

About Boulevard:  Boulevard is a tech-enabled mentor system that provides companies with impactful employee engagement opportunities as well as creating an immediate and measurable pipeline of high quality matched talent.
 
 
Gray Gaulding No.08 Panini NFT ColorBlast Chevrolet Camaro

"I'm really excited to hit the high banks of Talladega this weekend. I absolutely love plate racing. We've been able to have success in the past, so hopefully we can have another solid showing in our Panini Chevy. I think our package at Daytona was solid, so I feel really confident in my ability and my team that we can pull off an upset victory this weekend!"

    About Panini: The Panini Group, established over 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States.  Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NASCAR, NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, WWE, College, Disney and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.netwww.paninigroup.com or
http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

