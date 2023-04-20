Wednesday, Apr 19

RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Talladega Superspeedway

RACE ADVANCE: Parker Chase at Talladega Superspeedway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Ag-Pro 300
  • Date: Saturday, April 22
  • Time: 3:00PM CT | 4:00PM ET
  • Track: Talladega Superspeedway
  • Distance: 113 laps / 300.58 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 25 laps, ends Lap 25
  • Stage 2: 25 laps, ends Lap 50
  • Final Stage: 63 laps, ends Lap 113
  • Broadcasting: FS1 | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • NO PRACTICE
 
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (FS1)
  • Date: Friday, April 21
  • Time: 5:30PM CT | 6:30PM EST
  • Format: Single Vehicle | One Lap | Two Rounds
 
NXS TALLADEGA STATS
 
 
PARKER CHASE
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 5
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 22nd (Garrett - 2021)
Best Finish: 15th (Garrett - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Parker Chase will make his second start of the NXS season in the No. 24 Ontivity GR Supra, competing in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 22.
 
  • Earlier this season, Parker Chase solidified a career-best NXS finish (16th) in his NXS Superspeedway debut at Daytona International Speedway.
 
  • Chase has one career ARCA Menards Series start at Talladega Superspeedway where he started third and finished ninth.
 
  • The Ag-Pro 300 will mark Chase's fourth career NXS start.
 
  • Ontivity will serve as the primary partner for Chase and the 24 team for the Ag-Pro 300.
  • About Ontivity: With 23 branch locations serving a national footprint, Ontivity’s regional brands, Enertech Resources, ET Tower, Legacy Telecommunications, CMS Wireless, and Mountain Wireless, are the leading turnkey services producers in the wireless infrastructure space. Services include technology upgrades, structural engineering, macro tower builds, small cell, in-building, DAS and 5G installations, tower modifications, generator services, project management, civil services, microwave networks, and more. The company is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas. To learn more about Ontivity and its member companies, please visit ontivity.com.
 
QUOTES
 
 
"I'm ready to get back to the track with Sam Hunt Racing this weekend at Talladega. It’s been a few months since working with the 24 crew at Daytona but looking forward to applying what I learned back in February to Talladega this weekend. We nearly brought home a Top-15 without a scratch in my NXS superspeedway debut, and I'm excited to see how this weekend shakes out."
 
-- Parker Chase, Driver of the No. 24 Ontivity Toyota GR Supra
 
SHR PR
