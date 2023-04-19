Stewart-Haas Racing: Talladega NXS Advance (Cole Custer | Riley Herbst)

Not only are you coming into Talladega off a strong, top-three finish, you also have a chance to win the $100,000 Dash4Cash prize. How excited are you to be a part of the program again after winning it during your last fulltime Xfinity Series season? “The Dash 4 Cash is one of the coolest things that the Xfinity Series does. They give the drivers and teams an opportunity to race for some big money and kind of leave it all out there and take some risks for it. You know it’s going to be a crazy one at Talladega, in general, and now you add this factor in. I think some guys are going to do some crazy stuff to go for not only the win, but the money, so you better bring yous ‘A’ game this Saturday. Hopefully, we can be the ones who come out on top in the end.” Superspeedway racing is a game requiring a good bit of luck. How do you approach this race, which is so unpredictable? “Honestly, superspeedway racing is always challenging. There are things that you can control in the race, like having a fast car and being able to make those aggressive moves that you need to. You also need to know how well you can work the draft. That’s something that we focused on heading into this race. I feel like we were solid at Daytona, but it’s just a matter of controlling the race a little better. You always have that luck factor in these races and, in the end, you just hope it’s your lucky day.”