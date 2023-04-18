No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

MARTINSVILLE WIN NOTES: John Hunter Nemechek earned his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and fourth of his career (75 starts) in last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway. After starting second, Nemechek led 198 of 250 laps and won both stages on the way to victory lane and the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus. The No. 20 driver’s victory was Joe Gibbs Racing’s third consecutive win at the 0.526-mile oval and fourth overall – all coming by different drivers. The win was JGR’s third of the season and 196th overall.

John Hunter Nemechek earned his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season and fourth of his career (75 starts) in last weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway. After starting second, Nemechek led 198 of 250 laps and won both stages on the way to victory lane and the $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus. The No. 20 driver’s victory was Joe Gibbs Racing’s third consecutive win at the 0.526-mile oval and fourth overall – all coming by different drivers. The win was JGR’s third of the season and 196th overall. NEMECHEK AT TALLADEGA: Nemechek has finished seventh or better in two of his three Xfinity Series starts at Talladega. In seven NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Talladega, Nemechek posted one top-five finish and two top-10s. He also finished a career-best eighth in both of his NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track in 2020.

Nemechek has finished seventh or better in two of his three Xfinity Series starts at Talladega. In seven NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Talladega, Nemechek posted one top-five finish and two top-10s. He also finished a career-best eighth in both of his NASCAR Cup Series starts at the track in 2020. DASH 4 CASH: With his victory at Martinsville, Nemechek secured his spot in the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash lineup at Talladega. He will compete against Josh Berry, Cole Custer, and Sammy Smith for a $100,000 bonus to the driver who finishes highest.

With his victory at Martinsville, Nemechek secured his spot in the Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash lineup at Talladega. He will compete against Josh Berry, Cole Custer, and Sammy Smith for a $100,000 bonus to the driver who finishes highest. LEADING THE WAY: In addition to leading the points standings, Nemechek is tied for the most top-five finishes (four) and top-10s (seven) and leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers in laps led (340), average starting position (5.0), and average finishing position (6.6). According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek also leads all drivers in average running position, driver rating, and fastest laps run.

In addition to leading the points standings, Nemechek is tied for the most top-five finishes (four) and top-10s (seven) and leads all full-time Xfinity Series drivers in laps led (340), average starting position (5.0), and average finishing position (6.6). According to loop data provided by NASCAR, Nemechek also leads all drivers in average running position, driver rating, and fastest laps run. MOBIL 1: Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at Talladega. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons.

Nemechek’s No. 20 Toyota GR Supra will feature Mobil 1 as the primary sponsor this weekend at Talladega. Nemechek and Mobil 1 are no strangers to each other as they have partnered for four Truck Series wins over the past two seasons. JGR AT TALLADEGA: Joe Gibbs Racing owns five Xfinity Series wins at Talladega Superspeedway. In 69 combined starts at the 2.66-mile track, the organization has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 28 top-10s, five pole awards, and 380 laps led. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Mike McLaughlin, Elliott Sadler, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Talladega.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns five Xfinity Series wins at Talladega Superspeedway. In 69 combined starts at the 2.66-mile track, the organization has tallied 18 top-five finishes, 28 top-10s, five pole awards, and 380 laps led. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Mike McLaughlin, Elliott Sadler, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at Talladega. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

John Hunter Nemechek, Driver of the No. 20 Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra

How do you approach this weekend at Talladega?

“Talladega is always kind of a tossup. I know that our Mobil 1 Toyota GR Supra is going to have good speed and we’ll do what we can to work with our teammates. We’re at a little bit of a disadvantage from a manufacturer numbers standpoint, so it’s going to be important for us to maintain our track position and hopefully stick together until the end. Like we saw at Daytona, it’s really all about getting yourself to those last five laps and being in position because anything can happen when everyone starts making their moves for the win.”

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 3 0 0 2 0 8 10.0 11.7

Nemechek 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 8 2 4 7 0 340 5.0 6.6

Nemechek NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 75 4 21 44 1 910 12.0 11.9

JGR PR